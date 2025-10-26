Tragic Details About Diane Lane

Diane Lane began landing acting gigs when she was only in grade school, and according to Burt Lane, it was all because he was looking for someone to keep an eye on her. "No career was ever planned for Diane. This was just better than daycare," he told People in 1989.

When she was 6 years old, Diane joined an experimental theater group called La MaMa. Even though she was only at grade school at the time, her mom and dad allowed her to go on a world tour with the group — and neither parent joined her on the road. During the tour, she was in the care of the other actors, most of whom were in their 20s. "I was always just the little kid in the troupe. They kept me on, which was sweet!" she told the Savannah Morning News. While the other members of the cast looked out for her, she was still around drug use, depictions of nudity and violence on the stage and screen, and more. Understandably, this was all a lot to take on at such a formative time, and the experience had a lasting impact on Diane. "Oh yeah, it definitely got me a seat in therapy," she told The Guardian. Diane was a part of the company for six years.

In that same interview with The Guardian, Diane considered whether or not she would have allowed her own daughter, Eleanor Lambert, to take a similar venture at such a young age. "When I was the mother of a seven-year-old, there was no way I was going to put her on a plane and send her away. Phones and postcards, that's what we had," Diane said.