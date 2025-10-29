What Kyra Sedgwick Looks Like Going Makeup Free

A veteran of TV and film, Kyra Sedgwick has been acting since she was a teenager. The Emmy award-winning actor has been nominated for numerous awards throughout her career. Sedgwick's also been married to fellow actor Kevin Bacon since 1988, so that makes for a ton of red carpets. While Sedgwick has gotten glammed up for special events like these, she seems to prefer a low-key beauty routine when she's at home. In August 2025, the longtime actor skipped the makeup when she took a walk and gave a movie review of "Life of Chuck."

While some celebrities are completely unrecognizable without makeup, Sedgwick definitely isn't among them. The actor's beautiful blonde curls and her dazzling smile make her stand out in any crowd. Sedgwick has posted a number of videos on her Instagram account, like this one, where she's ditched the makeup, hanging out in sweats, or sharing recipes in her kitchen.

Although her head was uncovered on this particular outing, Sedgwick's previously demonstrated that she works hard to protect her skin with sunscreen and wide-brimmed hats. "The Closer" star has been devoting time and money to skincare for decades. "I absolutely love Biologique Recherche products — even though they are more expensive than God!" Sedgwick divulged to New Beauty in 2023. "That P50 Lotion is an amazing exfoliator. I use it daily." Sans makeup, the actor's skin looks glowing and flawless, so all her skincare efforts are clearly paying off.