Melania Trump Shatters Any Illusion She Cares About Being First Lady With East Wing Silence

The days when first ladies seemed enthusiastic about their role in the White House seem like a distant memory for most of us. Traditionally, the first lady and those who work for her have had their offices in the East Wing of the White House. It's now clear that this is a thing of the past. Donald Trump is currently in the process of having the East Wing demolished to make room for the large ballroom he plans to build. It's easy to wonder what Melania Trump might think about this. And, from the sound of that radio silence, it seems that Melania's opinion on the destruction of the East Wing is exactly like what was scrawled on her controversial jacket years ago: "I really don't care, do u?"

Unlike her predecessors, Melania hasn't spent much time in the East Wing during Donald's second administration. When CNN reached out to her about her opinion on her husband's choice to destroy that section of the White House, her staff did not comment on the matter. Melania reportedly typically stays away from the White House, instead spending most of her time in New York City and Palm Beach. So, perhaps it isn't a total surprise that what actually happens to the White House doesn't concern her. Sometimes, though, it is difficult to believe just how different Melania is compared to the first ladies that came before.