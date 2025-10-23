Melania Trump Shatters Any Illusion She Cares About Being First Lady With East Wing Silence
The days when first ladies seemed enthusiastic about their role in the White House seem like a distant memory for most of us. Traditionally, the first lady and those who work for her have had their offices in the East Wing of the White House. It's now clear that this is a thing of the past. Donald Trump is currently in the process of having the East Wing demolished to make room for the large ballroom he plans to build. It's easy to wonder what Melania Trump might think about this. And, from the sound of that radio silence, it seems that Melania's opinion on the destruction of the East Wing is exactly like what was scrawled on her controversial jacket years ago: "I really don't care, do u?"
Unlike her predecessors, Melania hasn't spent much time in the East Wing during Donald's second administration. When CNN reached out to her about her opinion on her husband's choice to destroy that section of the White House, her staff did not comment on the matter. Melania reportedly typically stays away from the White House, instead spending most of her time in New York City and Palm Beach. So, perhaps it isn't a total surprise that what actually happens to the White House doesn't concern her. Sometimes, though, it is difficult to believe just how different Melania is compared to the first ladies that came before.
The East Wing's destruction sends a message about first ladies
To answer that question posed on Melania Trump's infamous jacket — while she may not care about the demolition of the White House, many people do. Donald Trump's choice to destroy a section of the White House isn't just about the butchery of a historic landmark. It also sends a message about the first lady and her position. "I think there's a definite diminishment of the first lady's role," Kate Andersen Brower, author of "First Women: The Grace & Power of America's Modern First Ladies," told WBUR. She explained, "If [the first lady is] not going to be working in the White House or having her staff around her, then she's not going to be in the middle, in the thick of things."
Andersen Brower also noted how unprecedented Donald's construction at the White House really is. "We have not seen anything of this scope, I think that's important to note, since the Truman renovation. And that was for structural reasons. The house was literally unsafe ... " she said, adding, "This is obviously very different."
We all remember Melania's bizarre Christmas tape, in which she was recorded saying, "Who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decoration" (via X), lamenting about decorating the White House for the holidays, which first ladies have historically done. So, maybe she is happy to see the East Wing go, giving her another excuse to separate herself from her role.