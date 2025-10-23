Emma Stone's Snatched New Face Has Us Begging Her To Fire Her Surgeon (& Stylist)
If the folks in Hollywood keep altering their faces at this current rate, pretty soon, we're not going to be able to tell any of the it-girls apart. It seems that the latest to hop on this trend is Emma Stone, who's looking nearly unrecognizable after her mind-boggling face transformation. Pair her different-looking visage with the major fashion fail she sported for her recent appearance on "The Late Show," and we think Stone may want to follow up her recent makeover with another makeover.
On October 22, Stone sat down with Stephen Colbert to talk about her upcoming movie "Bugonia." Yet, it seems like some fans would prefer to hear about her new face, rather than her new film. "it's [like] they [plugged] a new face [onto] that body. what happened to her," one X user asked about a new photo of Stone. "Another hooded eye princess lost to the BLEPHPOCOLYPSE," another X user joked, guessing that Stone has undergone the increasingly popular blepharoplasty. "No one on this earth can convince me she hasn't had work done," another commenter said. No matter what exactly caused it, it's clear that Stone has undergone quite the transformation. And, with so many stars looking different these days, her new look is definitely grabbing attention.
Emma Stone's bold green outfit also earned criticism
Once your apparent facial procedures start going viral online, it's probably time to take a break from making alterations. But, it's not just Stone's new-looking face that caught attention during her most recent appearance. Plenty of people also think Stone deserved to land on the worst-dressed list for her all-green getup. Stone wore a satin-y green maxi skirt with a matching collared shirt. The shirt was closed with just a single button, showing plenty of skin. She styled the look with her new bob and some black strappy sandals.
Netizens pointed out that this 'fit looked like a reference to one that Gwyneth Paltrow wore in "Great Expectations." Yet, this nod to cinema style didn't leave most people who saw the ensemble feeling green with envy. "She looks like she's about to sing Defying Gravity," one X user joked. Comparing this look to Paltrow's, another wrote, "the fabric is completely different. the bias seam on the skirt is flipped. let's relive the past but cheaper and worse." While this color is perfect on Stone, the overall outfit didn't look quite as easy and effortless as the outfit folks think it was based on. Pair the more try-hard version of the look with a very different-looking Stone, and it's really no surprise that her appearance got people talking for the wrong reasons.