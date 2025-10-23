Emma Stone's Snatched New Face Has Us Begging Her To Fire Her Surgeon (& Stylist)

If the folks in Hollywood keep altering their faces at this current rate, pretty soon, we're not going to be able to tell any of the it-girls apart. It seems that the latest to hop on this trend is Emma Stone, who's looking nearly unrecognizable after her mind-boggling face transformation. Pair her different-looking visage with the major fashion fail she sported for her recent appearance on "The Late Show," and we think Stone may want to follow up her recent makeover with another makeover.

Aeon/Getty

On October 22, Stone sat down with Stephen Colbert to talk about her upcoming movie "Bugonia." Yet, it seems like some fans would prefer to hear about her new face, rather than her new film. "it's [like] they [plugged] a new face [onto] that body. what happened to her," one X user asked about a new photo of Stone. "Another hooded eye princess lost to the BLEPHPOCOLYPSE," another X user joked, guessing that Stone has undergone the increasingly popular blepharoplasty. "No one on this earth can convince me she hasn't had work done," another commenter said. No matter what exactly caused it, it's clear that Stone has undergone quite the transformation. And, with so many stars looking different these days, her new look is definitely grabbing attention.