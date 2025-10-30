Inside Robert De Niro & Al Pacino's Decades-Long Friendship

Actors Robert De Niro and Al Pacino have been friends for more than five decades, sharing the screen, tender moments and even conversation in an advertisement for Moncler. In the ad campaign, released on Instagram in 2025, De Niro and Pacino are sitting side by side, posing in Moncler winter jackets in a series of black and white photos.

"Warmth was never about the outside. It was always about what was happening on the inside," De Niro said in a teaser video for its "Warmer Together" campaign. In a press release, Pacino echoed that sentiment, saying, "Friendship is the greatest thing you can have. Friends, people whom you share the same world with. There is just an innate trust. And the understanding of life."

Apart from simply acting together and remaining friends for 50-plus years, Pacino and De Niro have led parallel lives, People reported. They both grew up in New York City — Pacino in the Bronx and De Niro in Greenwich Village and Little Italy — and both entered the film industry in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Over the years, their professional bond has also fueled a lasting friendship.