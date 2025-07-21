Actors Whose On-Screen Bonds Turned Them Into Real Life BFFs

In a world where we so often hear about celebrity feuds and on-set drama, it can be refreshing when the narrative shifts to those stars who actually get along. In fact, there is something downright fun about learning a celebrity duo have become close friends, or following the cutest moments between a widely-known BFF pair. It is even cooler when those stars met while at work, and here we have gathered some of our favorite actor duos who started as co-stars and morphed into lifelong pals.

This, of course, means that we did not include those whose close friendships pre-date their first shared gig, such as Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz, who became besties decades ago after Cruz crashed at Hayek's pad when in town for an audition, long before they filmed "Bandidas." It also knocks off famous besties Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — whose relationship began in Chicago in the 90s, before any of their screen collabs — as well as "Charlie's Angels" co-stars Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, who met when they were young teens.

We also made the choice to highlight strong female friendships, so iconic male BFF pairs like Martin Short and Steve Martin or Donald Faison and Zach Braff did not qualify for the list, nor did "Alias" co-stars-turned-besties Jennifer Garner and Victor Garber. The women on our list have truly special friendships worthy of recognition, and it all started on set. Here are some female actors whose on-screen bonds turned them into real-life best pals.