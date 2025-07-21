Actors Whose On-Screen Bonds Turned Them Into Real Life BFFs
In a world where we so often hear about celebrity feuds and on-set drama, it can be refreshing when the narrative shifts to those stars who actually get along. In fact, there is something downright fun about learning a celebrity duo have become close friends, or following the cutest moments between a widely-known BFF pair. It is even cooler when those stars met while at work, and here we have gathered some of our favorite actor duos who started as co-stars and morphed into lifelong pals.
This, of course, means that we did not include those whose close friendships pre-date their first shared gig, such as Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz, who became besties decades ago after Cruz crashed at Hayek's pad when in town for an audition, long before they filmed "Bandidas." It also knocks off famous besties Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — whose relationship began in Chicago in the 90s, before any of their screen collabs — as well as "Charlie's Angels" co-stars Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, who met when they were young teens.
We also made the choice to highlight strong female friendships, so iconic male BFF pairs like Martin Short and Steve Martin or Donald Faison and Zach Braff did not qualify for the list, nor did "Alias" co-stars-turned-besties Jennifer Garner and Victor Garber. The women on our list have truly special friendships worthy of recognition, and it all started on set. Here are some female actors whose on-screen bonds turned them into real-life best pals.
Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps consider themselves in love
It is no secret that Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps are best friends. After all, Williams has paraded Philipps as her date at basically every awards ceremony she has attended for decades. But, really, this relationship is about so much more than awards shows. In fact, Williams has gone so far as to say she is "in love" with Philipps. "She's proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That's the love of my life right there," Williams told People. The besties met when Philipps was cast on Williams' show, "Dawson's Creek," in 2001.
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have been friends for nearly 50 years
Screen icons Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin first met in 1978, backstage at Tomlin's one-woman show, "Appearing Nitely." The pair solidified their friendship while making the classic film "9 to 5" shortly thereafter, decades before they reconvened onscreen for "Grace and Frankie." The friends have been there for all of each other's' special moments — like Fonda's 2001 Lincoln Center Gala Tribute, or Tomlin's 2022 Hollywood Hand and Footprint ceremony. Fonda and Tomlin also co-starred in movies in 2022 and 2023, but it is their IRL chemistry that we love most of all.
Cynthia Erivo befriended Ariana Grande while prepping for Wicked
A lot of people were skeptical when Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande professed their undying love for each other in basically every interview while promoting "Wicked," assuming it was all part of the film's media campaign. It turns out, however, that the stars really do have a deep friendship, which started during pre-filming prep in 2022.We still have no idea what they meant when they said they "hold space" for one another, but one thing is for sure — Erivo and Grande's emotional bond is as strong as their incredible voices (and they have four matching tattoos to prove it).
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox became friends on Friends (duh)
"Friends" is one of the most famous TV shows ever to exist, and while much of that has to do with the high-quality writing and top-notch acting, a lot of it can also be attributed to the chemistry between the principal cast. That all of the key players love each other is heartwarming, but the standout relationship is obviously the one between Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. "I can't imagine a world without her. It's one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life," Aniston wrote in an Instagram tribute for Cox's 60th birthday.
Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts are true besties
Even though they went to the same high school, Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts did not establish a relationship until their professional lives intersected (which makes sense, since Kidman is 15 months older). The famous Aussies instantly bonded after meeting in the waiting room at a swimsuit commercial audition in the 1980s, then deepened their friendship when both were cast in the 1991 film "Flirting." The friends are now so close that Kidman even got the okay before signing on to co-star with Watts' ex-partner Liev Schreiber in "The Perfect Couple." "We always check in, we're besties," Watts told Entertainment Weekly.
Mary J. Blige and Taraji P. Henson met on a set in 2009
Taraji P. Henson and Mary J. Blige ran in different circles when Blige was solely focused on music, but fate brought them together once the songstress branched out into acting. She had dabbled in TV guest spots and acted in a straight-to-video movie, but 2009's "I Can Do Bad All By Myself" was Blige's first role in a mainstream film. It is also where she met her BFF Henson, the film's leading lady. "What I love most about her is that she is unapologetically herself," Blige wrote in tribute to Henson for Time's 2004 "100 Most Influential People" issue.
Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, and Troian Bellisario would never lie about their friendship
Sure, we made some rules for our list, but never did we state besties were restricted to twosomes. And the adorable relationship between "Pretty Little Liars" stars Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, and Troian Bellisario is more than worthy of its slot. While older articles used to highlight the friendship between Benson and Mitchell, newer reports suggest that Bellisario is an equal part of the bestie circle thanks to their shared motherhood bond. "That friendship will be one we'll have for a lifetime and it's just so awesome to see both of them grow into mothers," Mitchell told People.
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants quartet have each other's backs
No one could have predicted that the 2005 teen film, "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," would become such a beloved movie with an enduring legacy. And though they had amazing onscreen chemistry in both that film and its sequel, we also did not expect the movie's four lead stars — Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn — to stay tight for decades. They show up for each other in good times (like celebrating Ferrera's Oscar-nominated turn in "Barbie") and bad (like the statement the others put out in support of Lively amidst her ongoing Justin Baldoni lawsuit), like true friends do.
Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey wrote a BFF book
No one can accuse Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey of being discreet about their incredibly close bond, since they not only have a joint podcast (called "Office Ladies"), but they also co-authored a book declaring themselves full-on besties (entitled "The Office BFFs: Tales of the Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There"). And if that does not convince you, just consider the fact that Kinsey was one of the only people Fischer told about her breast cancer diagnosis. And like a true friend, Kinsey kept the information in the vault until Fischer was ready to share publicly.
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams have matching tattoos
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams played sisters on "Game of Thrones," which led to them becoming as close as sisters offscreen as well. The actors met at their very first audition for the show, hitting it off immediately. Their bond became so solid that, in 2016, the friends got matching tattoos — numbers representing the date they found out they were cast on their star-making show, seven years prior. "Maisie and I have the purest form of true, true friendship," Turner said in a 2017 interview with W Magazine. "She's been my rock." No, we're not crying, you are!
Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira have had joint birthday parties
Lupita Nyong'o was already an Oscar winner when she booked the role of Nakia in the 2018 film "Black Panther," but the blockbuster movie is certainly a career highlight for the star. It is also a personal highlight, since it is where she met future BFF Danai Gurira. In 2019, Nyong'o referred to Gurira as her "partner in crime" and her "sister" in an Instagram birthday tribute. "You are a woman of integrity, beauty and heart," she wrote. Speaking of birthdays, the actors became so close that they even threw a joint "Coming to America"-themed birthday party in 2020.
Zendaya and Hunter Schafer's relationship is less complicated than their characters'
On "Euphoria," the characters of Jules Vaughn (played by Hunter Schafer) and Rue Bennett (played by Zendaya) have an incredibly complex relationship and, as of the end of Season 2, where they stand romantically and platonically is unsettled. In real life, though, the two actors who portray these characters remain thick as thieves. "What we do for a living is important, but the friendship we share is more important," Zendaya told Harper's Bazaar in a profile about her close friend and co-star. In a 2024 "Call Her Daddy" episode, Schaffer confirmed that Zendaya (who she calls "Z") is a bestie.