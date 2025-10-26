Prince William Has Started To Upend Some Of King Charles' Longstanding Royal Rules

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Much has been said about some of the weird rules members of the royal family have to follow, which cover everything from attire to conduct. Things tend to be overstated somewhat, as there are certain perceived fashion rules that royals don't actually have to follow, for instance. Nevertheless, there is certainly a long list of royal protocols. And though she would bend the rules on occasion, the late Queen Elizabeth II was largely seen as a major proponent for tradition. That being said, some of said traditions may not survive the next generation of royals. After all, Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, generally seems more laid-back when it comes to tradition. He's already broken a number of rules and protocols himself, and in July 2025, he relaxed the long-standing dress code for tennis players at Buckingham Palace. This trend only seems poised to continue with Charles' own son, Prince William, takes the throne. After all, William already appears to have upended some of the rules Charles enforced when the King was in the prince's shoes.

An October 2025 report from The Telegraph explains William has already made a name for himself as a more easygoing Prince of Wales than his father was. One example of this, according to the report, is that while those working at the Duchy of Cornwall (an institution inherited by the reigning monarch's eldest son) would always wear neckties when Charles came to visit, they're no longer expected to do so for William — not out of disrespect, but because William prefers it that way. "I think William finds some of the pomp and circumstance, and particularly some of the more elaborate outfits, slightly embarrassing, and is likely to be relieved to be able to tone it down," Majesty Editor-in-Chief Ingrid Seward told the outlet.