Prince William Has Started To Upend Some Of King Charles' Longstanding Royal Rules
Much has been said about some of the weird rules members of the royal family have to follow, which cover everything from attire to conduct. Things tend to be overstated somewhat, as there are certain perceived fashion rules that royals don't actually have to follow, for instance. Nevertheless, there is certainly a long list of royal protocols. And though she would bend the rules on occasion, the late Queen Elizabeth II was largely seen as a major proponent for tradition. That being said, some of said traditions may not survive the next generation of royals. After all, Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, generally seems more laid-back when it comes to tradition. He's already broken a number of rules and protocols himself, and in July 2025, he relaxed the long-standing dress code for tennis players at Buckingham Palace. This trend only seems poised to continue with Charles' own son, Prince William, takes the throne. After all, William already appears to have upended some of the rules Charles enforced when the King was in the prince's shoes.
An October 2025 report from The Telegraph explains William has already made a name for himself as a more easygoing Prince of Wales than his father was. One example of this, according to the report, is that while those working at the Duchy of Cornwall (an institution inherited by the reigning monarch's eldest son) would always wear neckties when Charles came to visit, they're no longer expected to do so for William — not out of disrespect, but because William prefers it that way. "I think William finds some of the pomp and circumstance, and particularly some of the more elaborate outfits, slightly embarrassing, and is likely to be relieved to be able to tone it down," Majesty Editor-in-Chief Ingrid Seward told the outlet.
Prince William envisions a modern, more casual monarchy
Notably, Prince William's more relaxed approach to royal protocols can't only be seen in the Duchy of Cornwall — it's reportedly very present under his own roof, as well. "[Prince William] wants it to be casual," an anonymous member of the Prince and Princess of Wales' staff said in royal biographer Valentine Low's book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown." "The kids run around the office, and he does not want it to be stuffy," the staffer continued, adding that William and wife Kate Middleton specifically request that their team not dress too formally unless a particular situation calls for it.
Mind you, by no means does William want to do away with royal traditions and formalities entirely. However, he clearly wants to make an effort to further bring the monarchy into the modern age. During an October 2025 appearance on the Apple series "The Reluctant Traveler," the Prince of Wales declared, "I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda." William went on to clarify that, for him, it's not about blindly uprooting everything. Rather, it's about really interrogating the traditions the royal family has held onto for so long, and determining which are worth keeping around, and which are best left to history. "I think it's very important that tradition stays, and tradition has a huge part in all of this," he said, adding, "But there's also points where you look at tradition and go, is that still fit for purpose today? Is that still the right thing to do? Are we still doing and having the most impact we could be having?"