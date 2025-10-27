Dana Perino's Praise For Karoline Leavitt Left Us Scratching Our Heads

Former press secretary Dana Perino gave some interesting advice to current press secretary Karoline Leavitt during an interview with USA Today in 2025. Although she wants to keep some tricks of the trade just between herself and Leavitt, she did offer some public advice for President Donald Trump's press secretary — perhaps a sign that Perino wants to score a spot on Leavitt's good side. "I always keep my advice to press secretaries private," Perino told USA Today. "I will say this though, she's got an exceedingly bright future, and I'm excited to be around her. She is funny, she is self-deprecating, she's a fierce loyalist, and you probably want her on your side, I would say." Perino added, "But I really admire her too, as a young mom and trying to figure all of that out, because it's an all-consuming job, and she does it quite well. She always has a smile, and I think that helps her, and it definitely helps (Trump)."

However, those who've seen Leavitt's interactions from behind the lectern at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the West Wing at the White House are likely scratching their heads at this praise given that Leavitt rarely smiles (except to sneer at reporters or make a press briefing blunder, perhaps). Posting a photo of Leavitt looking especially testy, X user Brittany Belle wrote, "Does Karoline Leavitt ever smile, or is she just powered entirely by anger and misinformation?"

Since she first took the job in early 2025, Leavitt's conduct as the White House press secretary has drawn both ire and praise, depending on who you ask.