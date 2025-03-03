Signs Fox's Dana Perino Is Trying To Score A Spot On Karoline Leavitt's Good Side
Despite being the youngest press secretary in U.S. history at just 27 years old, Karoline Leavitt has already proven herself as a force to be reckoned with. In stark contrast to her boss, she's well-spoken and brutally direct, and there's no "weaving" involved when Leavitt takes to the podium (as Trump describes the tangents he often goes on during speeches). Former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino has clearly taken notice, and she's determined to get on Leavitt's good side, publicly singing the praises of the new press secretary more than once since Leavitt held her first briefing on January 28, 2025.
As Perino enthused on Fox News of her successor's performance thus far, "She's young, but she's wise beyond her years," (via the Daily Mail), adding that Leavitt's greatest asset is her close relationship with Trump. "Which is something someone didn't have — and that would be the person in the last four years until towards the end when they would let her have access," Perino added, referring to Karine Jean-Pierre, who served as the Biden administration's press secretary from 2022 onwards. Perino continued complimenting Leavitt on the "Guy Benson Show" in February, noting, "I'm very impressed with her."
A clearly awestruck Perino continued, "She is fresh, super smart, and really plugged in. She does her homework." The former White House staffer did offer some constructive criticism as well, however, asserting that Leavitt should work on showing the press her less serious side every now and then, since this will help her turn some of the reporters into allies — something that comes in very handy when you're the White House press secretary. Regardless, Perino recognized that Leavitt was hitting the ground running regardless, quipping, "She makes Karine Jean-Pierre look even worse, if that were possible."
Dana Perino isn't the only one praising Karoline Leavitt's performance
Getting glowing reviews from a former White House press secretary is no small feat, but Dana Perino isn't the only one who's impressed with Karoline Leavitt's performance thus far. Despite Leavitt getting booted off CNN in 2024 for her hostile behavior towards the network's anchors during an interview, and whispers that the press secretary is already causing Donald Trump some headaches, the president also praised her. "Karoline has been doing a great job. She's really probably talked about more than anybody here," he extolled during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in February 2025, per the Daily Mail. "She's done a fantastic job [...] We're proud of you."
Celebrities have also complimented Leavitt, with many taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to laud her performance. "Karoline Leavitt is a rock star. These next four years are going to be sublime," actor James Woods wrote. Fox News contributor Joey Jones agreed, "Well @karolineleavitt is certainly up for the job. Impressive, but not surprising." Of course, Leavitt has her fair share of famous dissenters too, including Whoopi Goldberg, who criticized her on "The View" for telling reporters, "There will be no wokeness here."
Goldberg slammed Leavitt for her stance, reminding the newly-appointed press secretary that without certain initiatives being implemented to increase the number of female employees, she wouldn't have even been hired. The outspoken co-host also argued that the woke movement is the reason women can now hold positions of power and that dismissing it entirely was a slap in the face of those who fought so hard to make it possible.