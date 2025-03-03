Signs Fox's Dana Perino Is Trying To Score A Spot On Karoline Leavitt's Good Side

Despite being the youngest press secretary in U.S. history at just 27 years old, Karoline Leavitt has already proven herself as a force to be reckoned with. In stark contrast to her boss, she's well-spoken and brutally direct, and there's no "weaving" involved when Leavitt takes to the podium (as Trump describes the tangents he often goes on during speeches). Former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino has clearly taken notice, and she's determined to get on Leavitt's good side, publicly singing the praises of the new press secretary more than once since Leavitt held her first briefing on January 28, 2025.

Advertisement

As Perino enthused on Fox News of her successor's performance thus far, "She's young, but she's wise beyond her years," (via the Daily Mail), adding that Leavitt's greatest asset is her close relationship with Trump. "Which is something someone didn't have — and that would be the person in the last four years until towards the end when they would let her have access," Perino added, referring to Karine Jean-Pierre, who served as the Biden administration's press secretary from 2022 onwards. Perino continued complimenting Leavitt on the "Guy Benson Show" in February, noting, "I'm very impressed with her."

A clearly awestruck Perino continued, "She is fresh, super smart, and really plugged in. She does her homework." The former White House staffer did offer some constructive criticism as well, however, asserting that Leavitt should work on showing the press her less serious side every now and then, since this will help her turn some of the reporters into allies — something that comes in very handy when you're the White House press secretary. Regardless, Perino recognized that Leavitt was hitting the ground running regardless, quipping, "She makes Karine Jean-Pierre look even worse, if that were possible."

Advertisement