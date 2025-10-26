Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Live By This Trump In Their 'Billionaire Bunker'

Jeff Bezos is dipping his toe in the home-making business after conquering the space and retail industries. Of course, the billionaire Amazon founder is doing it on a massive, multi-million-dollar scale. Jeff and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, have reportedly set up camp in the elite Indian Creek Island, a private and ultra-wealthy community off the coast of Miami. Jeff bought his first luxury mansion on the island for $68 million in 2023, then purchased a second home for $79 million that October. Jeff got his hands on a $90 million property in the neighborhood in 2024. Indian Creek is fittingly nicknamed "billionaire bunker," but not just because of the Blue Origin owner's presence; his neighbors include Tom Brady, Julio Iglesias, and First Daughter Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka, the daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, bought a property on the island for $30 million in 2020. Like Bezos, Ivanka and Kushner own multiple properties in the exclusive community, which boasts just 41 waterfront mansions. The couple reportedly bought a second home for $24 million on the island in 2021. The family was previously dwelling in a luxury condo complex in Surfside, Florida.

Ivanka and Kushner seem to be more than just neighbors with Lauren and Jeff. The Republican couple was invited to the tech mogul and journalist's lavish Venice wedding in June 2025 — though Ivanka was reportedly the most problematic guest there. Ivanka was also pictured celebrating Jeff's birthday in January 2024, which means she and the billionaire go way back (actually, way WAY back).