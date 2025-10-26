Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Live By This Trump In Their 'Billionaire Bunker'
Jeff Bezos is dipping his toe in the home-making business after conquering the space and retail industries. Of course, the billionaire Amazon founder is doing it on a massive, multi-million-dollar scale. Jeff and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, have reportedly set up camp in the elite Indian Creek Island, a private and ultra-wealthy community off the coast of Miami. Jeff bought his first luxury mansion on the island for $68 million in 2023, then purchased a second home for $79 million that October. Jeff got his hands on a $90 million property in the neighborhood in 2024. Indian Creek is fittingly nicknamed "billionaire bunker," but not just because of the Blue Origin owner's presence; his neighbors include Tom Brady, Julio Iglesias, and First Daughter Ivanka Trump.
Ivanka, the daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, bought a property on the island for $30 million in 2020. Like Bezos, Ivanka and Kushner own multiple properties in the exclusive community, which boasts just 41 waterfront mansions. The couple reportedly bought a second home for $24 million on the island in 2021. The family was previously dwelling in a luxury condo complex in Surfside, Florida.
Ivanka and Kushner seem to be more than just neighbors with Lauren and Jeff. The Republican couple was invited to the tech mogul and journalist's lavish Venice wedding in June 2025 — though Ivanka was reportedly the most problematic guest there. Ivanka was also pictured celebrating Jeff's birthday in January 2024, which means she and the billionaire go way back (actually, way WAY back).
Jeff Bezos and Ivanka Trump had been neighbors before
"Billionaire Bunker" wasn't the first place Ivanka Trump and Jeff Bezos were exchanging pleasantries on the sidewalk and knocking on each other's doors for sugar. Both Indian Creek residents lived in Washington, D.C. — the city's Kalorama neighborhood, to be exact — before moving down to Florida. Jeff bought his home in the neighborhood in 2017 for $23 million, while Ivanka — who was working as a senior adviser for Donald Trump's administration at the time — invested in a $5.5 million residence the same year, per The Washington Post. Coincidentally, they shared the neighborhood with Michelle and Barack Obama.
It's probably for the best that Ivanka and Jared Kushner moved to the high-security community in Miami, as reports suggest that their family was not fun to be neighbors with in Kalorama. "It has been a three-ring circus from the day that they've moved in," former neighbor Marietta Robinson told the Associated Press in 2017 (via The Salt Lake Tribune). Complaints included an annoyingly large presence of security personnel and neglecting to properly dispose of their trash. Luckily, Indian Creek has an HOA to keep them in check!