Ivanka Trump Is Reportedly The Most Problematic Guest At Bezos-Sanchez Wedding

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' reported wedding guest list may have hinted that they're over their Trump era, but that didn't mean they severed ties from the dynasty altogether. In fact, Ivanka Trump was one of the A-listers invited to the star-studded ceremony. Ivanka and her family touched down in Venice, Italy, where Sanchez and Bezos' wedding party was being held. But Ivanka already might've reportedly shown she's more trouble than she's worth for the power couple, and we wonder if this left Sanchez and Bezos regretting the invitation.

Although her father, President Donald Trump, didn't attend the ceremony, the senior Trump's presence was still allegedly felt through his daughter. Ivanka reportedly arrived at the festivities surrounded by the type of security detail that's traditionally given to the children of presidents for protection. But sources indicated that the battalion of agents under Ivanka's command only cramped the wedding's style and made things a bit uncomfortable. "She didn't come alone — she brought Washington with her," an insider said, according to Rob Shuter. It was further noted that Ivanka's security detail was even clashing with Bezos' own private personnel. So, given the fact that Ivanka has the backing of the federal government on her side during this hostile takeover, we're not sure if Sanchez and Bezos could kick the Trump family from the wedding even if they wanted to.