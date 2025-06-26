Ivanka Trump Is Reportedly The Most Problematic Guest At Bezos-Sanchez Wedding
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' reported wedding guest list may have hinted that they're over their Trump era, but that didn't mean they severed ties from the dynasty altogether. In fact, Ivanka Trump was one of the A-listers invited to the star-studded ceremony. Ivanka and her family touched down in Venice, Italy, where Sanchez and Bezos' wedding party was being held. But Ivanka already might've reportedly shown she's more trouble than she's worth for the power couple, and we wonder if this left Sanchez and Bezos regretting the invitation.
Although her father, President Donald Trump, didn't attend the ceremony, the senior Trump's presence was still allegedly felt through his daughter. Ivanka reportedly arrived at the festivities surrounded by the type of security detail that's traditionally given to the children of presidents for protection. But sources indicated that the battalion of agents under Ivanka's command only cramped the wedding's style and made things a bit uncomfortable. "She didn't come alone — she brought Washington with her," an insider said, according to Rob Shuter. It was further noted that Ivanka's security detail was even clashing with Bezos' own private personnel. So, given the fact that Ivanka has the backing of the federal government on her side during this hostile takeover, we're not sure if Sanchez and Bezos could kick the Trump family from the wedding even if they wanted to.
Ivanka Trump could be upstaging Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' wedding in more ways than one
If the reports are true, Ivanka Trump's federal entourage may not be the only way she's seizing the spotlight from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. She may also be inadvertently doing so with her wardrobe. However, this wasn't always necessarily a good thing. During her stay in Venice, Ivanka had a major fashion fail that gave us Little Red Riding Hood vibes. Although we wished we could unsee the getup, the oddly designed attire couldn't help but draw our attention away from the bride and groom. If it had that effect on us, we could only imagine the distraction it caused for those in attendance.
But seeing as Sanchez's wedding was a three-day affair, Ivanka had even more attempts to make herself the true star of the event. She might've ended up doing just that with a pink bridal mini-dress that she posted a picture of herself wearing on her Instagram. The dress was another opportunity for Ivanka to put her killer legs on display, but it also came off as a possible attempt to upstage Sanchez's own glamor during her big day. It seems that, whether intentionally or not, Ivanka just couldn't help but make the wedding all about the Trumps.