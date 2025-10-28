Prince Andrew's Life Since Being Ousted From The Royal Family Has Gotten Pathetic

Prince Andrew doesn't have much to do ever since the royal family (and the rest of the world) made him persona non grata. With no one to call and no duty to tend to, the former Duke of York typically gets a late start to the day and wakes up in a bed that has more teddy bears than even a child would keep in their entire house, according to insiders who spoke to The Sun. Andrew's day only gets more childish after he's served breakfast by a butler, as he then retreats to a room with a massive TV to play video games all day. A source claimed that the disgraced royal's tastes in video games aren't that far off from the average teenager, divulging, "He loves games like 'Call of Duty,' war games with helicopters." To give himself a break from his never-ending break, Andrew switches the TV to golf or a war film.

In a 2024 piece for the Daily Mail, Richard Kay wrote that the former working royal had another hobby that was the equivalent of watching paint dry. A palace insider informed the journalist that Andrew also liked to pass his time watching the flight of planes worldwide through a plane spotter app. Moreover, another confidant dished to The Sun that Andrew didn't fare well with other people on the rare occasion he stepped out either. In fact, some of those who met the former Duke of York at a cricket game labeled him "a bore." Suffice it to say that Andrew's life has changed in major ways since Queen Elizabeth II's death.