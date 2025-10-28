Prince Andrew's Life Since Being Ousted From The Royal Family Has Gotten Pathetic
Prince Andrew doesn't have much to do ever since the royal family (and the rest of the world) made him persona non grata. With no one to call and no duty to tend to, the former Duke of York typically gets a late start to the day and wakes up in a bed that has more teddy bears than even a child would keep in their entire house, according to insiders who spoke to The Sun. Andrew's day only gets more childish after he's served breakfast by a butler, as he then retreats to a room with a massive TV to play video games all day. A source claimed that the disgraced royal's tastes in video games aren't that far off from the average teenager, divulging, "He loves games like 'Call of Duty,' war games with helicopters." To give himself a break from his never-ending break, Andrew switches the TV to golf or a war film.
In a 2024 piece for the Daily Mail, Richard Kay wrote that the former working royal had another hobby that was the equivalent of watching paint dry. A palace insider informed the journalist that Andrew also liked to pass his time watching the flight of planes worldwide through a plane spotter app. Moreover, another confidant dished to The Sun that Andrew didn't fare well with other people on the rare occasion he stepped out either. In fact, some of those who met the former Duke of York at a cricket game labeled him "a bore." Suffice it to say that Andrew's life has changed in major ways since Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Things may get even worse for Prince Andrew
In October 2025, Prince Andrew made a big announcement about giving up all his royal titles that confirmed what we suspected about his family relationships. In a chat with the New York Times, royal historian Ed Owens offered a plausible explanation for why The Firm may have decided to drive the final nail in the coffin in their relationship with Andrew, opining, "The pressure on the monarchy to ostracize Andrew simply became too much." According to Owens, polling data from the time made it clear that the royal family wasn't faring nearly as well with the public as it once did. And Andrew's soured reputation risked dragging them further down, unless The Firm publicly drew a line in the sand. Thus, it seems the only way for the former Duke of York is down.
In October 2025, a confidant informed the Sunday Times that William, Prince of Wales, had already decided that he would not let his controversial uncle partake in any royal events, private or public, when he took over. A Radar Online source offered some further insight into how the prince, who's next in line for the throne, intended to do things differently, revealing, "William is far more hard-nosed than Charles when it comes to protecting the monarchy's reputation." They continued, "He's fully aware of the harm Andrew has caused to the monarchy's reputation and won't shy away from actions his grandmother or father may have steered clear of." So, although Andrew's lavish life might not change after being stripped of his titles, he's in for a bumpy ride nonetheless.