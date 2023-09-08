The Major Ways Prince Andrew's Life Has Changed Since The Queen's Death

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, had a close relationship. When Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022, Andrew rushed to Balmoral Castle with his family, although he wasn't able to be with his mother before she died. Andrew later released a tribute to her, saying, "Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever," per The Guardian.

Before his mother's death, the duke was already going through a significant amount of turmoil. In 2019, a calamitous interview with "Newsnight" regarding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein ended his career as a working royal. By January 2022, the queen repossessed Andrew's royal patronages and military affiliations, prohibiting him from officially using the title "His Royal Highness." Although Andrew was able to settle out of court with Virginia Giuffre in a sex abuse case in February 2022, his royal reputation remained damaged. A month and a half later, the duke was only able to re-enter the spotlight when Elizabeth permitted him to support her as she entered Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip's memorial service.

However, despite his eagerness to participate in events, a COVID-19 diagnosis kept Andrew out of Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration. After that, it was thought that Elizabeth's funeral might be one of his last public appearances. Along with living a more private life, Andrew's life since the queen's death has included other impactful changes for him.