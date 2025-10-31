Eric Trump Proved He's Just As Crowd-Obsessed As His Dad Donald

President Donald Trump's children continue to prove that the apple doesn't fall very far from the tree. Not only do childhood photos of the Trump kids reveal Donald's hair crimes are generational, but an October 2025 social media post from Eric Trump showed that he's just as crowd-obsessed as his famous father. The second-eldest Trump son released his book, "Under Siege" on October 14, 2025, embarking on a nationwide tour to promote it, with the tome quickly becoming a bestseller. But having a best-selling book was seemingly not enough, since Eric also felt the need to use artificial intelligence to show an enthusiastic crowd lifting copies of it into the air.

The businessman took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post an AI-generated video of a big, cheering crowd gathered in the White House's East Room replica at the Richard Nixon Library. Eric did, in fact, make a stop there on his book tour, so why didn't he simply use a real photograph from the event? The AI-generated clip shows the room filled to the brim with ravenous fans, and Eric's use of AI to generate such a response makes us wonder whether the actual turnout left much to be desired. In the caption, Eric claimed that "the demand has been incredible," and that they were busily printing more copies.

"Under Siege" is BACK in stock at Amazon! The demand has been incredible – we are reprinting as fast as we can but inventory is limited so get yours today. Amazon: https://t.co/Y5goYsw6bT pic.twitter.com/51NgkR5Kk6 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 22, 2025

Eric's use of the technology to generate a massive, adoring audience, is reminiscent of his father's obsession with crowd sizes. Ironically, Donald claimed that the big crowds Former Vice President Kamala Harris drew during her presidential campaign were AI-generated. "She's a CHEATER. She had NOBODY waiting, and the 'crowd' looked like 10,000 people!" he wrote on Truth Social (via the New York Times). "She should be disqualified because the creation of a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE."