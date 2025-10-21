Eric Trump Accidentally Revealed To Kaitlan Collins How Desperate He Is For Donald's Approval

Eric Trump is probably still trying to take his foot out of his mouth after his embarrassing CNN interview with Kaitlan Collins on October 16, 2025. President Donald Trump's son was grilled by Collins about the Trump family's business dealings in Indonesia, and how the president seems to be mixing business with politics. Collins played Eric a clip of a moment between Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Donald that was caught on a hot mic, where Donald promises to put the president in touch with Eric, calling his son, "such a good boy." Eric's first response to whether or not his father had called him with regard to that conversation was, "Not about that. But I'm glad that he acknowledges that I'm a good boy. I am a good boy." Say what now?

Collins somehow managed to keep a straight face as Eric uttered those five words, and the second-oldest Trump son didn't appear to realize he'd just said something that will become a viral meme. It appears that he is so desperate for Donald's approval that he simply couldn't help but give himself a pat on the back on live TV for being complimented by his father. Add that to the list of strange things about Eric we can't ignore.

Eric saying those words was such a bizarre moment that pundits on X initially thought the viral clip must be AI-generated, with several asking the platform's chatbot, Grok, to verify its authenticity. "So Eric is the family dog?" one user quipped. "He's been waiting for this validation his whole life. Sad," another added.