Childhood Photo Of The Trump Kids Reveals Donald's Hair Crimes Are Generational

Donald Trump has had quite the hair transformation over his lifetime, and, unfortunately, most of his looks haven't been great. From wild bleach jobs to his signature comb-flat, the president's hair has seen it all. Unsurprisingly, he seems to have passed down his bad hair traits to at least three of his five kids.

If there's one thing Eric Trump is good for — besides getting his dad's precious golf course up in Scotland — it's sharing cute throwback pics on Instagram. He's posted several over the years, including one back in 2023 that featured him, his dad, and siblings Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.

In a snapshot that seems to be from the '80s, Donald hovers over his three oldest children. His hair wasn't the typical white-blonde people know him to have today but was a deep brown shade, and his slightly overgrown mane — not to mentions his kids' hair — makes you wonder why such a wealthy man couldn't find a decent barber for the family. Don Jr. and Eric both sported atrocious bowl cuts, looking like they could be stand-ins for Coconut Head from "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide." Meanwhile, Ivanka had a weird Princess Leia-esque hair curl going on, differing greatly from the straight-haired mom of three people know today. Ivanka's hair now will oftentimes have a wavy look to it, but she doesn't wear it up in curls like a "Brady Bunch" knock-off.