Jenna Bush Hager's Biggest Makeup Mistakes

Former First Daughter Jenna Bush Hager definitely knows a thing or two about life in the public eye. Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara Bush, were 19 years old when their dad, George W. Bush, became the president. Consequently, we've all watched Jenna Bush Hager's stunning transformation through the years. Like anyone, she has tried on different looks and experimented with new styles. And, we have to give credit where credit is due — Bush Hager hasn't had too many egregious makeup fails for someone who has spent so much of her life in the spotlight. Of course, that doesn't mean she hasn't sported the occasional cringeworthy makeup look.

From flattering makeup to stunning makeup-free moments, we've seen Bush Hager pull off different styles over the years. Yet, we've also seen her make some of the same mistakes with her beauty routine over and over again. From a strange love of odd eye shadow placement to an apparent allergy to a good color match with her foundation, there are some horrible habits we'd love to see Bush Hager break in the future of her beauty routine. Until then, though, we've got the biggest makeup mistakes the "Today" star has made over the years.