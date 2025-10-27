Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry's Relationship Has Everyone Picking Sides (Sorry, Sophie)
Katy Perry kissed a former Canadian prime minister, and she liked it. And her fans seem to be liking it too. Rumors about Perry's romance with Justin Trudeau have officially been confirmed. And, while Trudeau's ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, has made it clear that it's hard to see him with Perry, plenty of folks online are actually fans of this unlikely new couple.
On October 25, Trudeau accompanied Perry to a cabaret show in Paris to celebrate her 41st birthday. People's official Instagram account shared photos of the pair holding hands with the caption, "Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are going strong! The pop star and the former prime minister of Canada made their first public appearance as a couple." It's no surprise that a romance between two high-profile figures from totally different worlds would get some criticism from folks online. Interestingly, though, the backlash may be outweighed by people who think Trudeau and Perry make the perfect match.
Actor Alyssa Milano commented, "Beautiful couple," while another commenter noted, "What a stylish couple ... Maybe not the most expected one, but who cares? I'm rooting for them." "They actually look good together," added another. "Weirdly I'm kind of here for this!!!!?" another fan chimed in. In fact, there seemed to be more than a few commenters who were actually surprised to find themselves supporting the new happy couple.
Perry and Trudeau's exes are getting dragged
Katy Perry's relationship with her ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom has officially been over since July, and Justin Trudeau announced his separation from Sophie Grégoire back in 2023. Yet, it hasn't taken the pop star and the politician long to find love again. Of course, with many happy couples come some not-so-happy exes. Hopefully Grégoire and Bloom aren't too deep in the comment section of the photos of their respective exes holding hands — and not just because the public seems supportive of Trudeau and Perry's love.
Some commenters also implied that this couple is a step up for both Perry and Trudeau. "He looks fresh and refreshed, good for him," one commenter said of Trudeau. "I love this seeing him smiling again," added another. One commenter took a shot at Bloom, writing, "Think I like the upgrade [Katy] ... Well done," while another added, "Please let this be an absolute stable relationship for you @katyperry." Evidently, there is no shortage of opinions among fans about the great love story of the former prime minister and the pop star. And, plenty of those opinions are good ones — if you're not one of their exes, that is.