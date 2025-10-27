Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry's Relationship Has Everyone Picking Sides (Sorry, Sophie)

Katy Perry kissed a former Canadian prime minister, and she liked it. And her fans seem to be liking it too. Rumors about Perry's romance with Justin Trudeau have officially been confirmed. And, while Trudeau's ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, has made it clear that it's hard to see him with Perry, plenty of folks online are actually fans of this unlikely new couple.

On October 25, Trudeau accompanied Perry to a cabaret show in Paris to celebrate her 41st birthday. People's official Instagram account shared photos of the pair holding hands with the caption, "Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are going strong! The pop star and the former prime minister of Canada made their first public appearance as a couple." It's no surprise that a romance between two high-profile figures from totally different worlds would get some criticism from folks online. Interestingly, though, the backlash may be outweighed by people who think Trudeau and Perry make the perfect match.

Actor Alyssa Milano commented, "Beautiful couple," while another commenter noted, "What a stylish couple ... Maybe not the most expected one, but who cares? I'm rooting for them." "They actually look good together," added another. "Weirdly I'm kind of here for this!!!!?" another fan chimed in. In fact, there seemed to be more than a few commenters who were actually surprised to find themselves supporting the new happy couple.