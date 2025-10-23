Sophie Grégoire Lets Ex Justin Trudeau Know His Katy Perry Kiss Was Hard To See

Since calling it quits with her estranged husband, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire has undergone a radical transformation. If her post-split hairstyle is any indication, she's felt freer than she has in years, and she's been outspoken about moving on with her life with grace. That being said, it's not hard to understand why it might have been tough for her to see photos of her ex locking lips with pop star Kary Perry, with the two having recently sparked their own red flag-filled romance.

Grégoire spoke at the National Menopause Show in Toronto in Octoberand reflected on being constantly confronted by photos of her ex and his new rumored romantic partner in the press. "I'm a type of woman who equips myself, works on myself, and tries my best," Grégoire said at the event (via The Toronto Star). "I'm so imperfect and I don't have it all together, but I like to listen to the music, not the noise. So when there's noise, I try to find silence and the music again."

Grégoire also said avoiding painful triggers has helped her maintain her mental well-being. "I try to not read too many comments," she shared. "My friends know not to send me stuff that can only be detrimental to my mental health." However, Grégoire hasn't shied away from being open and candid with her own emotional struggles in recent years, particularly on her Instagram page, where she's addressed the pain and heartbreak of her divorce repeatedly to help inspire, motivate, and support her followers.