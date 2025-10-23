Sophie Grégoire Lets Ex Justin Trudeau Know His Katy Perry Kiss Was Hard To See
Since calling it quits with her estranged husband, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire has undergone a radical transformation. If her post-split hairstyle is any indication, she's felt freer than she has in years, and she's been outspoken about moving on with her life with grace. That being said, it's not hard to understand why it might have been tough for her to see photos of her ex locking lips with pop star Kary Perry, with the two having recently sparked their own red flag-filled romance.
Grégoire spoke at the National Menopause Show in Toronto in Octoberand reflected on being constantly confronted by photos of her ex and his new rumored romantic partner in the press. "I'm a type of woman who equips myself, works on myself, and tries my best," Grégoire said at the event (via The Toronto Star). "I'm so imperfect and I don't have it all together, but I like to listen to the music, not the noise. So when there's noise, I try to find silence and the music again."
Grégoire also said avoiding painful triggers has helped her maintain her mental well-being. "I try to not read too many comments," she shared. "My friends know not to send me stuff that can only be detrimental to my mental health." However, Grégoire hasn't shied away from being open and candid with her own emotional struggles in recent years, particularly on her Instagram page, where she's addressed the pain and heartbreak of her divorce repeatedly to help inspire, motivate, and support her followers.
Sophie Grégoire has been painfully honest about her marriage coming to an end
Sophie Grégoire's veiled comments about ex Justin Trudeau's high-profile rumored romance aren't the first she's made about the situation. In mid-October 2025, shortly after photos surfaced showing Trudeau and Katy Perry getting cozy on her yacht, Grégoire shared a not-so-subtle, pointed message about the challenges of losing love. "Do you find that sometimes we forget that nothing we love was ever meant to be kept?" Grégoire shared in an Instagram reel on October 13. "The people, the places, even the moments that once felt, I don't know, infinite, right? Time asks us to not cling to them. And yet, we do. I do. Because to hold on feels safer than to let go."
Grégoire and Trudeau began dating in 2003, after previously being childhood friends and then reconnecting years later. The pair tied the knot in May 2005, and during their 18-year marriage, they welcomed three children — sons Xavier and Hadrian as well as daughter Ella-Grace. However, the pair announced they'd decided to call it quits in August 2023, and Grégoire's life has never been the same since.
The split left Grégoire hurting, as she explained during an appearance on the "Next Question with Katie Couric" podcast in May 2024. The TV personality and author explained that, in society, marriage is seen as a "success," meanwhile divorce and separation are often viewed as examples of "failure." However, despite their romance coming to an end, she and Trudeau have remain committed friends and co-parents. "We are still bound by love and respect and smiles and tears," Grégoire shared, "and we're still trying to figure it out."