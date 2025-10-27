What June Lockhart Was Really Like When The Cameras Weren't Watching

On Oct. 23, 2025, actress June Lockhart passed away at the age of 100. Lockhart was perhaps best known for being the second actress to play Ruth Martin on the TV series "Lassie," starring as the character for a stretch of about 200 episodes from 1958 to 1964. She also gained recognition for the role of Dr. Maureen Robinson on "Lost in Space," playing the character for the show's entire original run from 1965 to 1968. Lockhart portrayed prominent maternal figures in both "Lassie" and "Lost in Space." This gave the actress herself a motherly reputation that would follow her for much of her life and career. However, there was another side to Lockhart that the cameras rarely captured.

"I must quote Dan Rather," Lockhart told reporters in 1994 (via CNN), adding, "I can control my reputation, but not my image, because my image is how you see me." The image many had of Lockhart was from her most famous TV roles, which presented her as a traditional American housewife. In reality, there was a lot more to her — and not all of it would have been considered "traditional."

For instance, a 47-year-old Lockhart joined the club of celebrities with age-gap relationships when she began dating 21-year-old actor Bob Corff. At the time, Lockhart had recently divorced her second husband, John Lindsay. "I have always been liberated," the actress said in an interview about these big life changes (via the International Business Times). "I have always been encouraged to explore, take risks and to dare," she continued, declaring, "When you dare, you are alive!"