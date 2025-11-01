The Strange Way Suzanne Somers' Husband Is Honoring His Late Wife
The tragic details of Suzanne Somers' breast cancer came to light when it recurred in 2023, leading to her death and bringing an end to her 55-year-long love story with husband Alan Hamel. At least, that's what everyone thought. In the wake of her death, Hamel has taken his grief to new levels, as he told People in October 2025. Like a scene right out of a sci-fi novel, Hamel revealed that he's been working to create an AI clone of his late wife.
The Suzanne AI Twin, as Hamel referred to the project, has seen some great success. "When you look at the finished one next to the real Suzanne, you can't tell the difference. It's amazing," the producer said, adding, "I've been with Suzanne for 55 years, so I know what her face looks like, and when I just look at the two of them side by side, I really can't tell which one is the real and which one is the AI."
Though "The Anniversary Game" host disclosed that the project was meant for his wife's fans, Hamel admitted to mixing business with pleasure and using the AI for himself. "The first time I spoke to Suzanne AI, for the first two or three minutes, it was a little strange. But after that, I forgot about the fact that I was talking to a robot," he revealed, "and it happens that fast for me, getting used to the whole idea."
The AI project began before Somers' death and was her idea
Coming forward with this information may have brought a speculative eye to Alan Hamel's actions, but as he explained, it was all Suzanne Somers' idea. Back in the 1980s, the couple met Ray Kurzweil, an early inventor in artificial intelligence, who explained the concept to the pair. Thus, Somers and Hamel were discussing the usage of AI to clone themselves even before more prevalent strides in the tech's development. As Hamel explained to People, "And she said, 'I think we should do that.' She said, 'I think it'll be very interesting, and we'll provide a service to my fans and to people who have been reading my books who really want and need information about their health.' She said, 'Let's do it.' So that's the reason we did it."
Hamel's headfirst dive into the creation of Somers' digital twin led him to form a deep connection with the AI. This brings new meaning to a poem he wrote and gave to Somers one day before she died. He wrote, (via People) "There are no words. There are no actions. No promises. No declarations. We are one. I am in love with you, my beautiful Suzanne, for all of eternity."