The tragic details of Suzanne Somers' breast cancer came to light when it recurred in 2023, leading to her death and bringing an end to her 55-year-long love story with husband Alan Hamel. At least, that's what everyone thought. In the wake of her death, Hamel has taken his grief to new levels, as he told People in October 2025. Like a scene right out of a sci-fi novel, Hamel revealed that he's been working to create an AI clone of his late wife.

The Suzanne AI Twin, as Hamel referred to the project, has seen some great success. "When you look at the finished one next to the real Suzanne, you can't tell the difference. It's amazing," the producer said, adding, "I've been with Suzanne for 55 years, so I know what her face looks like, and when I just look at the two of them side by side, I really can't tell which one is the real and which one is the AI."

Though "The Anniversary Game" host disclosed that the project was meant for his wife's fans, Hamel admitted to mixing business with pleasure and using the AI for himself. "The first time I spoke to Suzanne AI, for the first two or three minutes, it was a little strange. But after that, I forgot about the fact that I was talking to a robot," he revealed, "and it happens that fast for me, getting used to the whole idea."