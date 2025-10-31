Who Is Retta From Parks And Rec And How She Became An HGTV Star

In 1970, Marietta Sangai Sirleaf was born in Newark, New Jersey. These days, however, she no longer goes by that moniker but has joined an elite group of celebs to be recognized by just one name: Retta.

Her wry sense of humor propelled her toward the standup comedy stage, which became a launching pad to a Hollywood career. This has taken place primarily in television, where she first gained popularity via a standout role in "Parks and Recreation," arguably among the most beloved TV sitcoms of its era. For those wondering where the "Parks and Rec" cast are today, in Retta's case, she's continued to be a fixture on television, segueing into dramatic roles, and eventually, becoming a beloved personality on the popular home design network, HGTV.

Retta didn't achieve that success without paying her dues, including endless auditions as she built her career brick by hilarious brick — something she candidly discussed in an interview with Salon. "You rarely hear that someone stepped off a plane and got put in 'Jurassic Park.' It's work," she explained. "I knew that I had to go through some things. I didn't know exactly what, but I knew in my head this is supposed to be hard." Those early days of struggling are now well in the past as her star continues to rise steadily upward.