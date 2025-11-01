Gavin Newsom And Arnold Schwarzenegger Are Locked In A Bitter Battle Of The Governors

California Governor Gavin Newsom has thrown caution to the wind. Not only has Newsom started doling out nicknames that are giving even Donald Trump a run for his money, but the outspoken politician has also adopted the president's inimitable social media style, penning scathing, all-CAPS tweets that left MAGA in a total upheaval (ironic, since it follows their leader to a T). Newsom is fighting fire with fire, and when Republicans made their plans about redrawing Texas' district maps to favor the GOP in the coming election known, the California governor announced that he'd be doing some gerrymandering of his own. Newsom's initiative is called "Yes on 50," and even Former President Barack Obama voiced his support for it, urging constituents to vote "yes" in November 2025.

Someone who's not happy with Newsom giving Trump a taste of his own medicine is his predecessor, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The action star served as California's governor between 2003 and 2011, and Schwarzenegger has made it crystal clear that he's against any sort of gerrymandering, regardless of what the Republicans might be doing. He shared his feelings in a not-so-subtle post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in August 2025, posting a snap of himself proudly wearing a T-shirt that read: "F**k the politicians. Terminate gerrymandering." Newsom apparently clapped back in a post of his own a few days later, which featured a meme showing Schwarzenegger's former "Twins" co-star, Danny DeVito, endorsing "Yes on 50." The actor did indeed contribute $1,000 to the campaign.

Schwarzenegger has made it clear he will do everything in his power to convince people to vote against Newsom's gerrymandering campaign, even if it means Trump wins. The actor passed legislation during his tenure to prevent it, instead assigning the responsibility to an independent commission, which Newsom wants to bypass.