Gavin Newsom Brutally Humbled JD Vance With These Scathing Tweets

There's absolutely no love lost between California Governor Gavin Newsom and Vice President JD Vance. These two powerful men love to hurl insults back and forth and make petty comments about each other online. X quickly became their boxing ring, with them able to fling accusations and tweet snide remarks with a few clicks of a keyboard. Perhaps their time would be better spent working for the Californian and American people, but at least their public feuds provide entertainment for millions of netizens. Get that popcorn ready!

Both men have a sharp tongue, especially Newsom, who has gone after Vance multiple times for various reasons — and he pulls absolutely zero punches. Newsom calls out Vance's appearance, law degree, family vacations, and, most importantly, his work in the Trump administration. Just like you'd see on a Reddit or 4chan thread, nothing was off limits. Hope Vance has plenty of aloe vera to soothe these burns.