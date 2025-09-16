Gavin Newsom Brutally Humbled JD Vance With These Scathing Tweets
There's absolutely no love lost between California Governor Gavin Newsom and Vice President JD Vance. These two powerful men love to hurl insults back and forth and make petty comments about each other online. X quickly became their boxing ring, with them able to fling accusations and tweet snide remarks with a few clicks of a keyboard. Perhaps their time would be better spent working for the Californian and American people, but at least their public feuds provide entertainment for millions of netizens. Get that popcorn ready!
Both men have a sharp tongue, especially Newsom, who has gone after Vance multiple times for various reasons — and he pulls absolutely zero punches. Newsom calls out Vance's appearance, law degree, family vacations, and, most importantly, his work in the Trump administration. Just like you'd see on a Reddit or 4chan thread, nothing was off limits. Hope Vance has plenty of aloe vera to soothe these burns.
When he jumped on the Vance eyeliner bandwagon
JD Vance has sent rumors he wears eyeliner into overdrive multiple times, and Gavin Newsom added fuel to the fire in September 2025. He retweeted a compilation clip of Vance talking about how much he hates Donald Trump and has zero respect for him as a person. (Talk about making a total 180, JD!) If you ever wanted to see what the vice president looked like without his eyeliner, we photoshopped it off of his face.
Grew a beard and lost his spine.
When he went off on Vance about literally everything
Gavin Newsom pulled a Donald Trump and tweeted out a scathing message in all caps to JD Vance in August 2025. This was apparently done in retaliation for the vice president going on Fox News and speaking poorly about the California governor. The post on X was very in-your-face and covered a lot of topics ranging from Vance's appearance to his work as the veep. Plus, Newsom cheekily mentioned "the couch" — a wild (and debunked) rumor that Vance had sex with a couch.
J.D. "JUST DANCE" VANCE, WHO NOBODY LIKED UNTIL TRUMP PICKED HIM OUT OF THE "BARGAIN BIN" IN THE WALMART CLEARANCE SECTION, WENT ON FOX TO TRASH ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, AMERICA'S MOST POPULAR GOVERNOR. THE DANCING QUEEN CAN'T STOP! I LIVE RENT-FREE IN HIS HEAD (VERY TINY SPACE,...
When he called out Vance's family trip to Disneyland
Not to be confused with Disney World, which is in Florida, Disneyland is located in California, making it part of Gavin Newsom's jurisdiction. When JD Vance and his family took a trip to the "Happiest Place on Earth" in July 2025, they were met with protestors. Moreover, Vance was seen doing a goofy run through the park, earning him the nickname "JD Prance." However, Newsom didn't poke fun at the moniker. Instead, he called out Vance for enjoying time with his brood when the Trump administration's ICE raids were currently separating families. Vance replied with a flippant response: "Had a great time, thanks."
Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you're tearing apart certainly won't. https://t.co/GjvIUg8I2B
When he gave Vance an interesting nickname
Gavin Newsom may not have bestowed the moniker "JD Prance" upon JD Vance, but he came up with his own wild nickname — something he is good enough at to give Donald Trump a run for his money. Responding to an August 2025 tweet about Indiana redistricting and the "map wars" happening across the country, the California governor joked that "JD" stood for "Just Dance" — presumably referring to the popular video game series. Newsom also, in all caps, flat out said that Vance "will fail, as he always does (sad!)."
NOT EVEN JD "JUST DANCE" VANCE CAN SAVE TRUMP FROM THE DISASTROUS MAPS "WAR" HE HAS STARTED. NOT EVEN HIS EYELINER LINES LOOK AS PRETTY AS CALIFORNIA "MAP" LINES. HE WILL FAIL, AS HE ALWAYS DOES (SAD!) AND I, THE PEACETIME GOVERNOR — OUR NATION'S FAVORITE — WILL SAVE AMERICA ONCE... https://t.co/yKBO6VPA3t
When he called out Vance's law degree
Prior to a career in politics, JD Vance went to Yale Law School and graduated in 2013. In his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis," Vance said that "at least on paper," completing his studies at Yale was "the coolest thing" he'd accomplished (via The New York Times). But in September 2025, Gavin Newsom went off on Vance again, this time coming for Vance's law degree and insulting his intelligence with a quip about children's entertainment center Chuck E. Cheese.
COUCH BOY, I'M NOT MIMICKING DOZY DON. I'M MOCKING HIM. ONLY SOMEONE WITH A LAW DEGREE FROM CHUCK E. CHEESE COULD BE AS DUMB AS YOU!!! — GCN https://t.co/NtS2TGcpjT
