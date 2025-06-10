Kimberly Guilfoyle's Ex Gavin Newsom Gives Trump A Taste Of His Own Medicine In Raging Feud

One of President Donald Trump's defining qualities as both a person and politician is his unflinching willingness to put down others and target their character to influence the public's perception of them, and thus make himself look like the better man. California governor and Kimberly Guilfoyle's ex-husband, Gavin Newsom, isn't afraid to shoot back at the commander in chief, however, and we wouldn't doubt if his subtle digs at President Trump's insults had him seething.

Newsom's gripes toward President Trump and his policies have also been articulated through more obvious messages. He recently took to social media to voice his disapproval for the president, who supported the idea of arresting Newsom after he reportedly challenged border czar Tom Homan to detain him. "The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor," Newsom wrote in a June 9 X post. "This is a day I hoped I would never see in America. I don't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican, this is a line we cannot cross as a nation — this is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism."

Although President Trump claimed in the MSNBC clip Newsom shared in the same post that he likes Newsom, he immediately contradicted himself by pointing out the governor's supposed incompetence. Bearing in mind both politicians appear eager to openly attack one another, it seems neither of them will be willing to put down their guns and work together.