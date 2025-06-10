Kimberly Guilfoyle's Ex Gavin Newsom Gives Trump A Taste Of His Own Medicine In Raging Feud
California Governor Gavin Newsom and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle are almost two decades removed from their romance. And while they seemingly moved on incredibly fast after their marriage, Guilfoyle has still taken shady digs at her ex, who's a vocal critic of President Donald Trump. Although President Trump also hasn't shied away from making Newsom jokes, albeit, at Guilfoyle's expense, the governor demonstrated he isn't afraid to bite back at his conservative rival.
In an interview with Brian Tyler Cohen posted on June 9, Newsom expressed his belief that Trump is cold and untrustworthy, lamenting the difficulties of cooperating with him. "I've tried to have an open hand with him [and] try to work for him," Newsom said. "[You] can't work with Donald Trump, you can only work for him." With that notion in mind, Newsom said he actively refuses to labor for the president. Just as President Trump loves exposing his enemies' perceived flaws, Newsom didn't hold back spelling out his dislike for the head of state.
Newsom isn't afraid of Trump
One of President Donald Trump's defining qualities as both a person and politician is his unflinching willingness to put down others and target their character to influence the public's perception of them, and thus make himself look like the better man. California governor and Kimberly Guilfoyle's ex-husband, Gavin Newsom, isn't afraid to shoot back at the commander in chief, however, and we wouldn't doubt if his subtle digs at President Trump's insults had him seething.
Newsom's gripes toward President Trump and his policies have also been articulated through more obvious messages. He recently took to social media to voice his disapproval for the president, who supported the idea of arresting Newsom after he reportedly challenged border czar Tom Homan to detain him. "The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor," Newsom wrote in a June 9 X post. "This is a day I hoped I would never see in America. I don't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican, this is a line we cannot cross as a nation — this is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism."
Although President Trump claimed in the MSNBC clip Newsom shared in the same post that he likes Newsom, he immediately contradicted himself by pointing out the governor's supposed incompetence. Bearing in mind both politicians appear eager to openly attack one another, it seems neither of them will be willing to put down their guns and work together.