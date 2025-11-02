Mike Johnson's Marriage Is Full Of Glaringly Obvious Red Flags

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has propped himself up as a committed conservative, and his marriage might just be a testament to that image. Wedding Kelly Lary in 1999 after an eyebrow-raising relationship, the pair sought out an uncommon covenant marriage. This type of union creates a binding commitment between the pair but is most notable for what little wiggle room it has for divorce. It's a rare agreement, and one that is not allowed in the majority of states in America, probably due to its strict contract. Though its face of unity and loyalty is perfectly in line with the ultraconservative Republican's image, it may be the marriage's close alignment with submission rather than its everlasting love that drew his attraction.

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, Johnson likens his wife's role to an accessory to him and a signal to others of his worthiness. Sharing an Instagram carousel of images captioned with a brief detailing of their romance, the Speaker of the House left followers with a short Bible verse, "An excellent wife is the crown of her husband." The republican echoed this sentiment again on the couple's 26th anniversary in May 2025, painting a submissive and deeply conservative image of Lary. Their 26-year-long marriage has welcomed four children over the years. The growing Johnson clan has brought to light the couple's bizarre history involving children, having unofficially adopted a young teen in their late 20s.