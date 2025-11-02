Celebs Who Publicly Bashed Donald Trump Over White House Demolition
If you hate the fact that President Donald Trump demolished the White House's East Wing, you're not alone. Even First Lady Melania Trump is reportedly not a fan of the decision to make room for a $300 million ballroom. But while Melania hasn't gone on record to share her thoughts, other celebrities have had no issues blasting (pun intended) their disgust for POTUS' plans.
Several of Trump's archenemies, aka the co-hosts of "The View," were not pleased with the renovation. On the October 23, 2025 episode of the show, Whoopi Goldberg noted that when other presidents built additions to the White House, they were planned and done with permission, unlike this new construction. Co-host Sunny Hostin also mentioned how there was history in the East Wing, particularly with the first ladies, and now that's gone.
"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who is a former Trump staff member, made two interesting points about why she wasn't thrilled about the ballroom. First, she pointed out how the economy was in shambles and Americans were struggling to pay their bills. "This juxtaposition of he's building his grand ballroom while everyone is still hurting bothers me," she said. Second, she didn't like that corporations were helping foot the bill. "I don't want the biggest corporations in America feeling like they own a piece of the White House," she explained.
Late night talk show hosts also aren't pleased
"The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert ripped Donald Trump a new one during his monologue on the same day as "The View" broadcast. Comparing the president to the Incredible Hulk, Colbert joked that "Trump smash" the East Wing so he could have a $300 million ballroom. (If he's planning to break out his dance moves there, Barron Trump better brace himself). "As of this morning, the East Wing looks like a rotisserie chicken your dog got into," Colbert said. The talk show host also shared that a public park was blocked off so journalists couldn't continue to snap photos of the demolition. In true Colbert fashion, he then said, "Well, that makes sense. If none of it's on camera, they can just claim the East Wing hanged itself in prison," referring to the death of Jeffrey Epstein.
Also on October 23, Jon Stewart answered a question on "The Weekly Show" podcast from a listener wondering whether it would make sense financially to simply deem Mar-a-Lago the new White House. "That is fiscally responsible ... That is somebody that is looking out for the debt," Stewart said in jest. He then went on to discuss how Trump basically lied about not touching the White House for this project. "He literally said, we are not affecting the structure of the White House," Stewart explained. "And then the first picture is, like, a giant, like Miley Cyrus on a wrecking ball going right through a window on the East Wing."