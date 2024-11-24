Meet Reba McEntire's 5 Stepchildren

Beloved country star Reba McEntire is one of the most diligent go-getters in the music industry. When she's not busy touring or working as a coach on "The Voice," the endlessly energetic talent is busy acting in TV series such as "Happy's Place," starring former "Reba" co-star Melissa Peterman. McEntire's sitcom also stars her real-life beau, Rex Linn, who has never previously married or had children. On the other hand, McEntire is twice divorced and has been blessed with a large family that includes one biological son and five stepchildren. The artist gave birth to one child, Shelby Blackstock, in 1999, who now leads an exciting life as a race car driver. However, the "Fancy" singer remains private on personal matters, so little is known about her five stepchildren.

What we do know is that McEntire married the late Charlie "Charlie" Battles in 1976 and joined the cattle ranger's family, which comprised his two sons, Coty and Lance. The "Young Sheldon" actor divorced Battles in 1989 after a juicy love triangle took place between her first husband and Narvel Blackstock, her then-manager. McEntire subsequently gained three more stepchildren from her marriage to Blackstock — Brandon, Chassidy Celeste, and Shawna Rene. "I don't consider Brandon, Chassidy and Shawna step-children ... I claim them all," McEntire told The Boot back in 2010. Despite the death of her first husband in 2013, and her divorce from Blackstock in 2015, McEntire maintains a strong relationship with all her stepchildren.

