Meet Reba McEntire's 5 Stepchildren
Beloved country star Reba McEntire is one of the most diligent go-getters in the music industry. When she's not busy touring or working as a coach on "The Voice," the endlessly energetic talent is busy acting in TV series such as "Happy's Place," starring former "Reba" co-star Melissa Peterman. McEntire's sitcom also stars her real-life beau, Rex Linn, who has never previously married or had children. On the other hand, McEntire is twice divorced and has been blessed with a large family that includes one biological son and five stepchildren. The artist gave birth to one child, Shelby Blackstock, in 1999, who now leads an exciting life as a race car driver. However, the "Fancy" singer remains private on personal matters, so little is known about her five stepchildren.
What we do know is that McEntire married the late Charlie "Charlie" Battles in 1976 and joined the cattle ranger's family, which comprised his two sons, Coty and Lance. The "Young Sheldon" actor divorced Battles in 1989 after a juicy love triangle took place between her first husband and Narvel Blackstock, her then-manager. McEntire subsequently gained three more stepchildren from her marriage to Blackstock — Brandon, Chassidy Celeste, and Shawna Rene. "I don't consider Brandon, Chassidy and Shawna step-children ... I claim them all," McEntire told The Boot back in 2010. Despite the death of her first husband in 2013, and her divorce from Blackstock in 2015, McEntire maintains a strong relationship with all her stepchildren.
Coty and Lance Battles keep to themselves
Reba McEntire's first husband, Charlie Battles, shared two sons with his first wife, whose identity remains unknown. Coty and Lance Battles were teenagers when Battles married Reba, and they have always had private lives – so private that there is hardly any information about their whereabouts today. That said, we know that Coty Battles, the eldest son, reportedly went on to become a successful steer wrestler, following his father's footsteps who himself was a steer wrestler turned cattle rancher. However, Coty suffered several injuries, which led to his own transition into the good ol' rancher life — but not before winning the honorable title of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Steer Wrestling Rookie of the Year in 1990.
Even less is known about Battles' youngest son, Lance Battles, whose name only appears in search results under his father's obituary. One has to admire their commitment to living under the radar despite their connection to the iconic "Heart Won't Lie" singer. McEntire was allegedly still close to her two stepsons after her first divorce, and it's likely the three of them maintain an ongoing relationship today.
The Blackstocks do not shy away from the limelight
Reba McEntire's other three stepchildren set their sights high, in contrast to Coty and Lance Battles' lowkey lifestyles. When the "Voice" coach married Narvel Blackstock, she welcomed stepchildren Brandon, Chassidy Celeste, and Shawna Rene to the family. All three children were born from Blackstock's first marriage to ex-wife Elisa Gayle Ritter. Brandon Blackstock's eldest son, Brandon, found his footing as a talent manager and is best known for marrying country-pop star Kelly Clarkson. Brandon married Clarkson in 2013 and the two entertainment alums bore two children together, River Rose and Remington Alexander, before they split in 2021. Brandon is also the father to two other children – Savannah and Seth – from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.
Similar to Coty and Lance, Blackstock's two daughters also opted for a fame-free lifestyle. Shawna Rene reportedly works in event management and music production, but she keeps her Instagram account set to private, so there is no way to verify any information pertaining to her career or whereabouts. On the other hand, Chassidy Celeste Blackstock is not as committed to anonymity. She married Scott Standefer in 2000 and the pair have two children, Mason and Jadyn Kate. Although Chassidy chose a career outside the entertainment industry, she attended a handful of red carpet events with her stepmother in the past. Ultimately, the country artist lost more than a husband during her split from Blackstock, given that he was her manager at the time. However, McEntire has since moved on from the messy situation with Blackstock and emerged with a renewed passion for her creative work.