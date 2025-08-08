Reba McEntire's Son Shelby Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To His Brother Brandon Blackstock
In the devastating wake of Brandon Blackstock passing away at the age 48, his family is sharing memories and posting about their heartbreak. Coming from the rather impressive music management Blackstock family, Brandon was son to Narvel Blackstock and stepson to Reba McEntire. Though the marriage between Narvel and McEntire wasn't destined to last, the duo did have a son together, Shelby Blackstock, Brandon's half brother. Processing the grief of Brandon's passing, Shelby took to Instagram to share his thoughts and a fond farewell of sorts.
"Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured," the post begins. Shelby goes on to call Brandon "an irreplaceable part of our family," before mentioning all the things he will miss getting to do with his brother. While Shelby mentions that he'll "feel your presence," he was quick to also continue a tradition of sibling rivalry. He boasted that even though they can't make new memories together, Brandon will "have to watch me do it all just a little better ... looking far more handsome." This moment of levity was quickly followed by a reminder that, "We will always miss you, Brandon," and a promise that the family "will never stop loving, remembering and celebrating you."
Shelby wasn't the only one sending love to his brother and family — there's also been an outpouring of support from fans to Brandon's family members.
Fans and musicians pay tribute to Brandon Blackstock
On Shelby Blackstock's post commemorating his brother Brandon Blackstock, many people reached out to send their love and support. Being the son of Reba McEntire, Shelby received condolences from the general public and stars alike. Grammy nominated musician Billy Gilman commented on Shelby's post, "So sorry for your incredible loss. Words ... can't express enough solace. Praying for the entire family." This was followed by musician Pia Toscano's short yet heartfelt, "I'm so sorry," with a prayer hands emoji.
Of course, it's not just Shelby receiving comments from folks reaching out after the loss, Brandon's ex-wife Kelly Clarkson has also gotten some kind words sent her way. When Clarkson cancelled the bulk of her Las Vegas residency to navigate Brandon's health issues, fans were at first in shock. On her gut-wrenching Instagram post detailing Clarkson's need to prioritize family while Brandon was ill, many initially felt slighted at having to reschedule their tickets. However, many more have returned to offer well wishes and support for her young family. Musician Debbie Gibson wrote, "Priorities," followed by a heart emoji before continuing, "Sending love to you and your family." Actress, singer, and wife of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson wrote, "Love you, Kelly," also with a heart emoji.
While Brandon's family will most likely need plenty of time to recover from such an astounding loss, it is heartwarming to see people come together to love and support them through it.