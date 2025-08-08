Reba McEntire's Son Shelby Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To His Brother Brandon Blackstock

In the devastating wake of Brandon Blackstock passing away at the age 48, his family is sharing memories and posting about their heartbreak. Coming from the rather impressive music management Blackstock family, Brandon was son to Narvel Blackstock and stepson to Reba McEntire. Though the marriage between Narvel and McEntire wasn't destined to last, the duo did have a son together, Shelby Blackstock, Brandon's half brother. Processing the grief of Brandon's passing, Shelby took to Instagram to share his thoughts and a fond farewell of sorts.

"Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured," the post begins. Shelby goes on to call Brandon "an irreplaceable part of our family," before mentioning all the things he will miss getting to do with his brother. While Shelby mentions that he'll "feel your presence," he was quick to also continue a tradition of sibling rivalry. He boasted that even though they can't make new memories together, Brandon will "have to watch me do it all just a little better ... looking far more handsome." This moment of levity was quickly followed by a reminder that, "We will always miss you, Brandon," and a promise that the family "will never stop loving, remembering and celebrating you."

Shelby wasn't the only one sending love to his brother and family — there's also been an outpouring of support from fans to Brandon's family members.