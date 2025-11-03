Before And After Photos Of Donald Trump's White House Demolition Are Jarring

Many critics and political pundits have accused president Donald Trump of attempting to dismantle and demolish democracy as we know it. While this has been disputed by his supporters, there's no denying that he's actually dismantling and demolishing the historic East Wing of the White House. It's all part of his plan to build an opulent gold-filled ballroom that many believe will be named in his honor, but needless to say, many have seen the before and after photos of Trump's controversial East Wing renovations as a dark portent of the nation's future.

Recently, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson of Mississippi spoke with Business Insider and expressed his disappointment at Trump's decision to demolish the historic building — a move that even the president's wife, Melania Trump, is reportedly not a fan of. According to Thompson, when people see the devastation, they are "looking at the citadel of democracy just being attacked by a bulldozer." It's hard not to feel some strong emotions considering the enormity and irreversibility of the wreckage.

Thompson also sent out a formal letter to the corporations funding the $300 million ballroom expansion demanding answers regarding the reasons for their financial contributions and whether or not Trump's administration promised anything in return. "Today, there is a gaping hole in the side of the White House, and no one in the White House has been honest with Americans about the construction plans or the costs," Thompson wrote in one letter, per Business Insider. Thompson added that the corporations "owe Americans an explanation."