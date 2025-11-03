Before And After Photos Of Donald Trump's White House Demolition Are Jarring
Many critics and political pundits have accused president Donald Trump of attempting to dismantle and demolish democracy as we know it. While this has been disputed by his supporters, there's no denying that he's actually dismantling and demolishing the historic East Wing of the White House. It's all part of his plan to build an opulent gold-filled ballroom that many believe will be named in his honor, but needless to say, many have seen the before and after photos of Trump's controversial East Wing renovations as a dark portent of the nation's future.
Recently, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson of Mississippi spoke with Business Insider and expressed his disappointment at Trump's decision to demolish the historic building — a move that even the president's wife, Melania Trump, is reportedly not a fan of. According to Thompson, when people see the devastation, they are "looking at the citadel of democracy just being attacked by a bulldozer." It's hard not to feel some strong emotions considering the enormity and irreversibility of the wreckage.
Thompson also sent out a formal letter to the corporations funding the $300 million ballroom expansion demanding answers regarding the reasons for their financial contributions and whether or not Trump's administration promised anything in return. "Today, there is a gaping hole in the side of the White House, and no one in the White House has been honest with Americans about the construction plans or the costs," Thompson wrote in one letter, per Business Insider. Thompson added that the corporations "owe Americans an explanation."
Donald Trump previously promised that the ballroom wouldn't require the East Wing to be damaged
After Donald Trump announced his plans for his ballroom, he told reporters at a press conference in July 2025 (via Forbes) that the ballroom construction "won't interfere with the current building," and then espoused his adoration for the East Wing. "It'll be near it but not touching it, and pays total respect to the existing building, which I'm the biggest fan of," Trump said. "It's my favorite building, I love it."
Trump's remarks turned out to be an complete lie. A bunch of excavators absolutely went to town on the iconic American institution and, after a few short days, tore it down to the ground. Apparently, Trump didn't love the building quite as much as he claimed and he decided to throw it away in favor of something newer. Although if his tacky changes to the Oval Office are any indication, the ballroom will be just as gaudy as most people are expecting.
Because of Trump's questionable relationship with telling the truth, it's hard to trust what he said about reports that the lavish ballroom won't be named after him. Trump spoke with reporters in October 2025, and denied the reports, claiming (via ABC News), "I don't have any plan to call it after myself. That was fake news. Probably going to call it the presidential ballroom or something like that." However, in the official list of donor names released to ABC News, the building is referred to as the "President Donald J. Trump Ballroom," so it's possible Trump is once again lying to save face.