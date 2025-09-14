The Tackiest Changes Donald Trump Has Made To The Oval Office

Newly re-inaugurated President Donald Trump announced, "The golden age of America begins right now" (per PBS News). Nobody realized he was actually referring to the Oval Office. The famous White House office was first created by William Howard Taft in 1909, and every president since then has added his own decorating touches to reflect his personality and preferences, such as Lyndon B. Johnson's TV sets with his own remote. Gerald Ford added a stately case clock, Barack Obama ordered patterned wallpaper, and Ronald Reagan had the Resolute Desk raised a few inches to allow for his height.

Then there are Trump's updates to the Oval Office, which look like a replica of his tacky Mar-a-Lago resort. In keeping with his love for luxury, the president flooded the room from floor to ceiling with gold detailing, gilded accessories, and reminders of his power. Fans call it splendid; detractors argue that it looks more like a gaudy palace than the People's House. The Washington Post critiqued in March 2025, "Where the Oval Office once conjured gravitas and continuity through its restrained adornments, it now evokes insecurity and petulance. It is awash in gilt."

Comparing Oval Office photos before and after its Trumpification, the difference is jarring. Here, we offer some examples of the opulent upgrades (you might want to put on your shades first).