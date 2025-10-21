Donald Trump Gets Caught In A Lie As White House Ballroom Causes Controversy

Donald Trump is obviously no stranger to controversy and has stirred up many scandals over his two separate terms in office. His latest move to build a grand ballroom as part of a huge-budget vanity project is no exception, and many political rivals and critics have jumped on the opportunity to take Trump to task for his decision to so aggressively redesign a piece of iconic American history.

"Nothing is more on the nose than right after a protest about how Trump acts like a dictator he decides to demolish the literal f***ing White House," one X user wrote, referencing the No Kings protests over the weekend. The user also posted another photo of the unsettling destruction. Another critic tweeted, "The king is turning the White House into a palace, and he will not leave unless he's forcibly evicted." The concern over Trump's actions isn't limited to online critics and partisan social media commentators. California Governor Gavin Newsom, an outspoken critic of Trump, took to social media and mocked the president's decision to prioritize the demolition of the White House over working to find a way to end the government shutdown.

The legality and ethics of Trump's latest move have also been called into question. Former chief historian of the National Park Service (NPS), Robert K. Sutton, spoke with the BBC about the demolition. He said that the NPS typically has oversight on any White House renovations, reviews the plans and contracts, and gives approval to any construction, which he says largely has not been done in this case. "This building is so important. It's considered, I think, to be the most important executive building in the world – yet we just don't know what's happening and I think that's very inappropriate," he said.