Mark Wahlberg Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

Before his lucrative entertainment career brought him to the pinnacle of luxury, from high-end cars to resort-sized mansions, Mark Wahlberg was committing crimes as a teen in Dorchester, Massachusetts. The "Patriots Day" star has come a long way since his days of carjacking, robbery, and assault. In fact, he has swung to the other side of the pendulum. Wahlberg is worth even more than you think, sitting on an approximate $400 million net worth. Of course, his wealth isn't just getting dusty in a bank vault. Wahlberg has flashed his lavish lifestyle in ways that make Elon Musk look cheap. Just take a look at his humble (read: obnoxiously over-the-top) real estate history.

The Hollywood legend has owned several grandiose homes over the years, which previously included a $14.5 million Las Vegas townhouse (which he sold in 2023 for over $16 million) and a 35,000-square-foot Los Angeles mansion, which Paris Hilton bought for $63 million in June 2025. As of this writing, Wahlberg is the owner of a Floridian abode that seems to be his largest real estate venture yet. The palatial estate in Delray Beach's Stone Creek Ranch Community — aka "billionaires' row" — boasts Italian-inspired architecture and design. The seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion is equipped with several entertainment spaces, including a cigar lounge, a game room, a movie theater, and a spa. The outdoor amenities include a tennis court, a saltwater pool, a cabana, a guest house, and waterfalls. Wahlberg joined the exclusive Palm Beach neighborhood after spending a whopping $37 million.