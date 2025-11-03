What Sharon Stone Looks Like Without Makeup On
For many, superstar Sharon Stone will always be the blonde bombshell sex symbol behind films such as "The Quick and the Dead" and "Casino." However, three decades later and without donning makeup, the once-popular '90s actor is practically unrecognizable. In stark contrast to some of Stone's spiciest snaps, the "Total Recall" star sometimes shows up to public events with a bare face, highlighting just how confident the Oscar nominee truly is.
Throughout the 1990s, and especially in the thriller film "Basic Instinct," Stone had a very naturalistic yet noticeable makeup style that made her look like an old-time Hollywood starlet. She applied subtle lip gloss, fine eyeliner, and light blush or highlighter for a smooth, classy effect. Three decades later, as a woman in her 60s, Stone continues wearing discreet makeup that also manages to light up her face, as she did at the 2025 Golden Globe awards. However, sometimes Stone goes out and about without wearing any makeup at all.
On December 26, 2019, a candid photo of Stone was snapped while she appeared to be at a nail salon. In the photo, the actor stared at the camera with eyes almost as uneasy as her smile. Stone seemed completely makeup-free, revealing more wrinkles on her forehead and heavier eyes than when she's done up. She was still her beautiful self, but it was a strong reminder of how much difference a little makeup makes.
What is Sharon Stone's beauty routine when she does wear makeup?
Sharon Stone appeared essentially makeup-free at the 2024 Governor Awards, save for a tiny amount of eyeliner, mascara, and peach lipstick. Her makeup-free face at this event looked genuinely youthful, which is highly impressive considering her age, but her stunning smile certainly helped. The actor had a glint in her eyes and a naturalistic glow to her skin, showing that it isn't necessary to wear heavy makeup in order to look stunning, no matter what age someone may be.
Stone may use a limited amount of beauty products, but after going through some health struggles, including a stroke and a brain hemorrhage, the talented performer started using Augustinus Bader shampoo and conditioner, which allegedly helped her with hair loss. "All the hair I had lost under here, on the sides from the stroke, grew back," Stone told The Hollywood Reporter. "And I have hair!" For anyone who wants to try something similar, Augustinus Bader conditioner is available on Amazon.
While Stone is never one to use excessive makeup and is comfortable being seen with her face almost totally bare, she still adheres to a basic beauty routine. When the "Ratched" star was asked what she had in her bag during an interview with Allure, Stone revealed that she carries perhaps more products than one may think. "A little roll-on of Kai perfume and a thing of Weleda Skin Food," Stone said, adding, "And then I have five lipsticks, but I don't know [all of the brands]." No matter what Stone may (or may not) be wearing on her face, she will likely still look gorgeous.