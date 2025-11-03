What Sharon Stone Looks Like Without Makeup On

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many, superstar Sharon Stone will always be the blonde bombshell sex symbol behind films such as "The Quick and the Dead" and "Casino." However, three decades later and without donning makeup, the once-popular '90s actor is practically unrecognizable. In stark contrast to some of Stone's spiciest snaps, the "Total Recall" star sometimes shows up to public events with a bare face, highlighting just how confident the Oscar nominee truly is.

Throughout the 1990s, and especially in the thriller film "Basic Instinct," Stone had a very naturalistic yet noticeable makeup style that made her look like an old-time Hollywood starlet. She applied subtle lip gloss, fine eyeliner, and light blush or highlighter for a smooth, classy effect. Three decades later, as a woman in her 60s, Stone continues wearing discreet makeup that also manages to light up her face, as she did at the 2025 Golden Globe awards. However, sometimes Stone goes out and about without wearing any makeup at all.

On December 26, 2019, a candid photo of Stone was snapped while she appeared to be at a nail salon. In the photo, the actor stared at the camera with eyes almost as uneasy as her smile. Stone seemed completely makeup-free, revealing more wrinkles on her forehead and heavier eyes than when she's done up. She was still her beautiful self, but it was a strong reminder of how much difference a little makeup makes.