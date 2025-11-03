Politicians Who Have Publicly Slammed Dr. Oz

Donald Trump once hailed Mehmet Oz, aka Dr. Oz, as the miracle cure for America's damaged healthcare system. In a November 2024 statement, the president announced that his educational background, work experience, as well as his decades on TV all made Dr. Oz a great fit for heading the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The statement even detailed many of his achievements, including Dr. Oz's tenure as a Professor of Surgery at Columbia University, a position that, it's worth noting, his fellow medical professionals didn't think he deserved.

In April 2015, a group of physicians teamed up and wrote a letter to Dr. Lee Goldman, the Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and Medicine at the university, to strongly urge him against hiring the celebrity doctor. "Dr. Oz has repeatedly shown disdain for science and for evidence-based medicine, as well as baseless and relentless opposition to the genetic engineering of food crops," they warned, per Vox. "Worst of all, he has manifested an egregious lack of integrity by promoting quack treatments and cures in the interest of personal financial gain."

Of course, that wasn't the first time the famed physician had heard that criticism, since medical professionals have been pushing back against some of the most eyebrow-raising medical advice he has given for years. For instance, in one episode of the "Dr. Oz Show," the host went so far as to suggest that communicating with the dead could be a nice little stress-buster. His peers didn't even need to fact-check that wild claim because it was blatantly untrue. While Dr. Oz's controversial track record seemingly went unnoticed by his employer in the government, his fellow politicians didn't let him off the hook that easily.