Obama's Cheeky Reelection Comment That Had Everything To Do With Daughters Sasha And Malia

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there's one thing Michelle Obama's podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson, taught us, it's that there are many things we never knew about Barack Obama. In an October 15, 2025 episode of "IMO," the former first lady revealed that her husband made a cheeky reelection comment in private. However, it had nothing to do with wanting to hold on to power and everything to do with their daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama. As Michelle disclosed, "Barack was like, 'I'm going to get reelected just so that my girls have Secret Service in the teen years.'" Although it gave the couple peace of mind to know their daughters were well-protected, the girls didn't exactly enjoy the experience, and Malia and Sasha still managed to rack up their fair share of controversial moments too.

As he readied to leave the White House in January 2017, Barack made an appearance on ABC News' "This Week," telling host George Stephanopoulos that, while he and Michelle were secretly thrilled to have their children under 24/7 protection, the girls hated every second of it. "They complained about Secret Service as they became teenagers," the former president acknowledged. "But as you might imagine, if you're a teenager having a couple of people with microphones and guns always following you around, that could grate on them." Barack commended them for handling it well and growing into fine women.

He also joked that Malia and Sasha will likely never run for public office, chiefly thanks to experiencing firsthand what it's like not to have any privacy. "Them as teenagers having Secret Service guys follow them when they were going out on dates, I think probably has shut down their interest in public service," Barack quipped during a 2021 appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."