Sasha & Malia Obama's Most Controversial Moments
Former President Barack Obama's tenure coincided with the rise of social media, which resulted in Sasha and Malia Obama experiencing one of the most publicly scrutinized childhoods of any First Children. Unlike the Bush twins, who were already 19 years old when their father became president, or Barron Trump, who was largely shielded from the public eye during his father's presidency, the Obama sisters were only eight and eleven and grew up being watched by the nosy media.
The Obama era is long gone, but old habits die hard, and the press is still over-involved in the lives of the former first daughters. As a result, the sisters find themselves at the center of controversies from time to time. Some of these scandals — like Malia having a child with rapper Future or Sasha crashing a $1 million Bugatti into a lake — are debunked rumors about the Obama family. But other controversies and accusations came with receipts.
Sasha Obama was seen lip-syncing the N-word
More than one TikTok clip of Sasha Obama went viral in 2020, and it wasn't her vocal prowess that caught the internet's attention. In one video, she lipsynced with a friend to the track, "Said Sum" by Moneybagg Yo. The song is definitely packed with expletives, including the N-word, which the 19-year-old didn't shy away from mouthing as she got into it: "All these n****s wanna f*** JT / Hellcat, this a SRT."
As expected, the internet erupted. Many netizens tore into Barack Obama for allowing his daughter to be influenced by that kind of music. Some even argued that the video reflected a "lack of hope" for Black women. Thankfully, some internet users stepped up for the teenager. Many pointed out that it's totally common for teens to rap along to songs with explicit lyrics, which was a lot tamer than testing boundaries, breaking rules, or doing drugs. One commenter even noted that the criticism was pointless, as Sasha was just a college student whose parents were former public officials.
However, not everyone was convinced. One commenter on X, formerly Twitter, chimed in with, "Y'all keep saying 'let her have fun, it's nothing wrong with it' but in reality it really IS something wrong with this music, it promotes being a hoe and over sexualization of the black race."
Malia Obama was caught drinking underage
Florida laws are strict when it comes to underage drinking, but what happens when the lawbreaker is the child of a former president? Five months before Malia Obama's 21st birthday in 2019, she was photographed at a Miami pool party, sharing a bottle of Whispering Angel rosé with her friends. When the pictures hit social media, the reactions were understandably divided.
Some argued that Malia's actions were illegal and a reflection of Barack and Michelle Obama's parenting. Conservative show host Andrew Wilkow even accused her on X of "living like the 1%" and benefiting from privilege — despite numerous studies showing underage drinking is widespread in the U.S.
Interestingly, Malia isn't the only First Child to face a drinking scandal. Just months after President Bush took office, his daughters were arrested for repeatedly attempting to buy alcohol with fake IDs. It's no surprise that the Bush twins were eager to offer post-White House advice to Sasha and Malia.
Malia and Sasha Obama were slammed for smoking
Not long after marijuana was legalized in Illinois, eighteen-year-old Malia Obama caught heat for inheriting her dad's worst habit. The teenager was seen on camera at the 2016 Lollapalooza festival smoking what sources claimed was a marijuana blunt, not a cigarette. This sparked an internet debate as critics called out the teenager for smoking and choosing to attend the festival instead of the Democratic National Convention.
In 2024, years after Barack's tenure, Sasha Obama found herself in the same spot as she was slammed for smoking a cigarette. Critics bizarrely claimed that her smoking somehow meant that Donald Trump was a better parent than the Obamas. This is really inaccurate, especially since Ivanka, Don Jr., and Tiffany Trump also smoke. However, there is one thing all sides can agree on: if Sasha's dad weren't a political figure, her smoking wouldn't have made headlines.
Malia Obama was attacked for snapping at a senior citizen
We all expect political figures to be on call 24/7 for constituents, but what about their kids, who never signed up for political careers? According to the media, the standard remains the same. That's why Malia Obama was criticized for snapping at a woman who wanted a picture for her grandkid.
Per TMZ, the elderly woman ran into Malia outside a restaurant and excitedly asked for a photo. Malia reportedly nicely refused and went inside, but apparently, "no" doesn't always mean "no." The woman waited until Malia finished her meal and stepped out to leave before trying again. This time, the former first daughter snapped, "Are you gonna take it in my face like an animal in a cage?"
A bit harsh? Maybe. Totally deserved? Absolutely. Especially since it didn't stop the woman from taking photos of Malia. As more public figures speak out about the toll fame takes on mental health, we're here for celebs who stand their ground and set boundaries with the public.
Malia and Sasha Obama's tastes incurred the wrath of the internet
Michelle Obama is no stranger to fashion controversy — remember "Sleeve Gate," which resurfaced with her bold outfit at the 2024 DNC? Unfortunately, the First Daughters haven't escaped this non-consensual fashion critique. When Malia and Sasha Obama wore designer dresses to their first state dinner in 2016, several GOP members criticized them for flaunting their wealth. ABC host Kristen Sze even pointed out that the dresses, valued around $19,000 each, were too pricey for girls their age.
Sasha faced conflicting backlash in 2022 when an X user posted a thread of photos of her taken by the paparazzi while she was at school. One particular image showed her in a spaghetti-strap tank top and jeans, with her underwear peeking out. Another showed her with a tiny tube top and a maxi skirt. Although the original poster seemed to like Sasha's fashion choices, the commenters certainly didn't, as they accused her of not trying hard enough and labeled her choices "trash." However, when she was spotted wearing typical day-to-day clothes, social media users were quick to suggest that she hired a fashion coach. It's unclear if the internet wants the former First Daughters to do more or less when it comes to fashion.