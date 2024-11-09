Sasha & Malia Obama's Most Controversial Moments

More than one TikTok clip of Sasha Obama went viral in 2020, and it wasn't her vocal prowess that caught the internet's attention. In one video, she lipsynced with a friend to the track, "Said Sum" by Moneybagg Yo. The song is definitely packed with expletives, including the N-word, which the 19-year-old didn't shy away from mouthing as she got into it: "All these n****s wanna f*** JT / Hellcat, this a SRT."

As expected, the internet erupted. Many netizens tore into Barack Obama for allowing his daughter to be influenced by that kind of music. Some even argued that the video reflected a "lack of hope" for Black women. Thankfully, some internet users stepped up for the teenager. Many pointed out that it's totally common for teens to rap along to songs with explicit lyrics, which was a lot tamer than testing boundaries, breaking rules, or doing drugs. One commenter even noted that the criticism was pointless, as Sasha was just a college student whose parents were former public officials.

However, not everyone was convinced. One commenter on X, formerly Twitter, chimed in with, "Y'all keep saying 'let her have fun, it's nothing wrong with it' but in reality it really IS something wrong with this music, it promotes being a hoe and over sexualization of the black race."

