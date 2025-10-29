Cheryl Hines Slams The View Hosts Grilling Her About RFK Jr. And Ignites A Brutal Internet War
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Celebrities often take a risk when they go on talk shows. While the person and the producers might agree to only discuss a certain topic, TV hosts may have hidden agendas when they finally get the celeb in the hot seat. That seems to be what happened to Cheryl Hines, who stopped by "The View" on October 14, 2025 to discuss her new memoir, "Unscripted" — or so she thought.
Now, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star is blasting the talk show, claiming they had ulterior motives. "It was what it was," Hines told host Billy Bush on "Hot Mics" following her appearance on "The View." "They just wanted to grill me about [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.]." Hines and RFK Jr. have been married since 2014, so it's not like the actor should be surprised that talk show hosts want to know about Kennedy family scandals. There are also plenty of red flags in Hines' and RFK's relationship, so that being brought up would be good for TV ratings as well.
Speaking with Bush, Hines seemed disappointed that the women on "The View" didn't show any interest in her book, reportedly only asking a single question about it. However, Bush said he had read "Unscripted," loved it, and hoped that people could push past the politics and see the person beneath. "We used to be able to do that," he lamented.
Many people felt that Cheryl Hines should have expected the RFK Jr. curiosity
Taking a quick look at the YouTube channel of "The View," the show pulled out two moments from Cheryl Hines' interview for social media. They were called, "Cheryl Hines Talks About RFK Jr.'s MAHA Movement" and "Cheryl Hines Discusses RFK Jr.'s Role As HHS Secretary In Trump Administration." From the titles alone, it's clear that Hines' husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was the focal point of Hines' appearance, not her. This is a tale as old as time when it comes to interviewing talent — ask about the person you actually want to know about from someone who knows them well — but it seemed to leave a bad taste in many viewer's mouths.
On X, (formerly Twitter), Variety posted a quote from Hines regarding her appearance on "The View," and people were divided in the comments. "Did she think they wanted to talk to her about ['Curb Your Enthusiasm']?" asked one person. "The View are a bunch of classless, hatemongers who are just miserable people," wrote another. A third person pointed out, "Her book [is] about joining the Kennedy family and she is surprised they asked her questions about her very controversial Kennedy husband," while a fourth said that "The View" just enjoys making their guests feel bad.
Clearly, opinions were split, with half of the war claiming people were going to be curious about what it's like being married to a member of both the Kennedy family and the Trump administration, while the other side felt like "The View" was simply the worst. The co-hosts of "The View" do have a history of going too far, after all.