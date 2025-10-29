Cheryl Hines Slams The View Hosts Grilling Her About RFK Jr. And Ignites A Brutal Internet War

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Celebrities often take a risk when they go on talk shows. While the person and the producers might agree to only discuss a certain topic, TV hosts may have hidden agendas when they finally get the celeb in the hot seat. That seems to be what happened to Cheryl Hines, who stopped by "The View" on October 14, 2025 to discuss her new memoir, "Unscripted" — or so she thought.

Now, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star is blasting the talk show, claiming they had ulterior motives. "It was what it was," Hines told host Billy Bush on "Hot Mics" following her appearance on "The View." "They just wanted to grill me about [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.]." Hines and RFK Jr. have been married since 2014, so it's not like the actor should be surprised that talk show hosts want to know about Kennedy family scandals. There are also plenty of red flags in Hines' and RFK's relationship, so that being brought up would be good for TV ratings as well.

Speaking with Bush, Hines seemed disappointed that the women on "The View" didn't show any interest in her book, reportedly only asking a single question about it. However, Bush said he had read "Unscripted," loved it, and hoped that people could push past the politics and see the person beneath. "We used to be able to do that," he lamented.