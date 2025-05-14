Kennedy Family Scandals They Wish We'd Forget

John F. Kennedy's legacy will likely always be marred with allegations of affairs with multiple women while he was married to Jackie Kennedy, but the former president isn't the only member of his family to have been accused of adultery. Some might say it's a case of the apple not falling too far from the tree as JFK's father, Joseph P. Kennedy, also allegedly had an affair. In fact, Joseph was accused of having an affair by one of his alleged mistresses herself, his former secretary Janet DesRosiers, who gave her side of the story in her book, "A Good Life: A Memoir." "He was very taken with me. He made up his mind right then I would be his," DesRosiers said of meeting Joseph.

DesRosiers was just as enamored with Joseph as he apparently was with her. "He was fun, he was warm, he was thoughtful, never demanding, very considerate, and very gentle. It wasn't very difficult to fall in love with him. He was very charming. He overwhelmed me," DesRosiers wrote. According to her, Joseph's wife, Rose Kennedy, knew of her husband's extramarital activity. "She must have known I was around all the time and not unattractive. I used to massage Joe's scalp and neck with Rose in the living room ... I don't know what she thought her husband was made of," DesRosiers wrote. Eventually, DesRosiers' relationship with Joseph met its natural end, and she went on to marry someone else.