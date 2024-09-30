Red Flags In RFK Jr. And Cheryl Hines' Relationship

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s union is undoubtedly among the most troubled Kennedy family marriages. Speaking to The New York Times in 2023, Hines recalled how her close friend and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" co-star, Larry David, introduced her to RFK Jr. when they were all attending a ski trip fundraiser for Waterkeeper Alliance, the non-profit he co-founded. Although she had no intention of actually skiing during their trip, the lawyer coaxed her into it. Hines also stressed that she wasn't aware of his controversial political stances at the time.

Advertisement

The pair went their separate ways after the weekend and they only struck up a romantic connection in 2011 as both were dealing with the end of their respective marriages. In a chat with Us Weekly at the Riverkeeper Fishermen's Ball in 2014, the TV star revealed the secret to their unlikely relationship: "We share the same values. Family first." Hines added, "We like to have a good time and work hard." The comedian confirmed their engagement during Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night in 2014, and the happy couple tied the knot on August 2 of that same year.

When People asked about her feelings ahead of their big day, Hines gushed, "It feels great because you know you are going to be with the person you really like to be with for a very long time. And that's a great feeling." However, as the years went by, the "Ugly Truth" star's happiness seemingly faded and left her wondering why she hadn't paid more attention to the red flags in the beginning of their relationship.

Advertisement