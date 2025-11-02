The Royal Tours And State Visits That Left Us Cringing

There are awkward state visits, and then there are embarrassing ones. King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor's October 1937 state visit to Nazi Germany was both. To begin with, Edward was no longer wearing the crown at the time of the visit, having abdicated less than a year before. His younger brother, King George VI, had already taken over his duties. Because of this, it was extremely strange that Edward and Wallis would consider embarking on any sort of state visit at all. However, according to the book "The Windsors at War" by Andrew Larman, Edward was so eager to show Wallis a taste of royal life that he accepted Adolf Hitler's invitation to Bavaria. As Larman wrote, "It represented a change of scenery and an opportunity to be feted, rather than merely tolerated, on the international stage."

Ultimately, Edward's choice to go to Nazi Germany proved a grave error. Less than two years after his state visit, Germany and Great Britain were at war. By the end of the conflict, the discovery of the Holocaust revealed evil beyond imagination. Because of this, the photographs that remain of Wallis, Edward, and Hitler remain deeply humiliating for the British royal family. Closer to the time of the state visit, the palace tried to keep the images out of public view for fear of their impact on the reputation of the monarchy.