Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew's name has become synonymous with scandal. He's been responsible for many of the royal family's biggest PR disasters, and appears to have a lack of judgment when it comes to choosing his acquaintances. Prince Andrew's controversial friendships have landed him in hot water with both the media and, one can surmise, the monarchy. Take for instance that a buddy of his, described as a "close confidante" by outlets like the Independent, turned out to be a possible Chinese spy.

But let's address the elephant in the room: When it comes to beloved royal family members, Andrew doesn't make the list. He hasn't for years. According to Statista, 58% of the British public had a negative opinion of the royal in 2019. That number has steadily climbed, with 89% looking upon the prince unfavorably in 2025. It isn't much better across the pond in the United States, with Andrew scoring only 28% in popularity, per YouGov. Yet, he's rumored to have been Queen Elizabeth II's favorite child. Many have concurred that this was indeed the case and that many of Andrew's future failures would be a result of the fact that he grew up in a world vastly separated from reality. "[He was] granted extraordinary access and opportunity. Fawned over wherever he went ... Andrew had not been subjected to the normal checks and balances," Sam McAlister wrote in the book "Scoops."

Despite, or perhaps because of, the many scandals that have plagued Andrew over the years, there are several strange things about the prince the public seems to ignore. But the deeper you dig, the more bizarre a figure Andrew becomes.