10 Rumors About Sarah Ferguson We Couldn't Ignore

Sarah Ferguson was long known as the Duchess of York, but in 2025, she lost her titles shortly after new information surged surrounding her friendship with convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Sarah's ex-husband, Prince Andrew, has also been tarnished by rumors of a close relationship with Epstein — a reality that has been said to haunt King Charles III for years. In a statement released to the press, Andrew explained the decision to discard their Duke and Duchess of York titles. "In discussion with the king, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family," the statement read. "With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me" (via the BBC).

In many ways, this move was a long time coming. Some of Sarah and Prince Andrew's most cringeworthy moments have left the public reeling for decades. Even back in the 1980s, the couple were admonished for their rude behavior on a royal tour of California. These days, gossip continues to swirl around both Andrew and Sarah. However, as more of Sarah's personal scandals have come to light, the rumors about the former duchess have reached a boiling point.