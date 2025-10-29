Prince Harry Takes Sly Swipe At Tech Bros In Rare Podcast Appearance (Watch Out, Elon!)

"There's probably — arguably — quite a lot of IQ there. But, there's not enough EQ," Prince Harry asserted regarding those running social media. By now, we know that much of Elon Musk's success was thanks to his nepo baby status, and he certainly couldn't have done it without the fortune he was gifted. Still, there are frequent assertions from his fans that Musk succeeded because of his intelligence. Even so, Musk may not even know what EQ is, and it sure doesn't seem to be one of his priorities.

Harry certainly didn't call out Musk by name, however, and he was likely speaking about more than one person. Yet, despite Musk's seemingly self-imagined ties with the royal family, this actually isn't the first time there's been apparent tension between him and Harry. In 2024, while speaking at a conference, Harry seemed to take a swipe at how Musk changed X, (formerly Twitter) after he took over the platform in 2022. "It comes down to all of us to be able to spot the true from the fake," Harry explained, adding, "In an ideal world those with positions of influence would take more responsibility" (via The Independent). He noted, "For as long as people are allowed to spread lies, abuse, harass, then social cohesion as we know it has completely broken down." It's hard to imagine most people arguing with what Harry was saying, but perhaps Musk might take issue with it.