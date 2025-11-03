What Happened To Once-Popular '90s Star Lori Petty?

Lori Petty began her acting career in the mid-1980s, making her television debut as a punk rocker in a 1985 episode of "All My Children." More roles followed, mainly comprised of guest spots on TV shows such as "Alien Nation" and "Miami Vice," until appearing in her first film, the 1990 Robin Williams comedy "Cadillac Man." Petty's next film proved to be her breakthrough, starring opposite the late Patrick Swayze and Hollywood nice guy Keanu Reeves in the hit surfer crime drama "Point Break" in 1991. "Point Break" led to bigger roles and a string of hits, including "A League of Their Own" in 1992, followed by "Free Willy," "Poetic Justice," and "In the Army Now."

Petty's first starring role on film came in 1995 with "Tank Girl," an audacious post-apocalyptic comedy based on a cult-favorite comic book. The film, by no stretch of the imagination, was a tremendous flop. Costing $25 million to make, "Tank Girl" brought in a measly $4 million at the box office.

Suddenly, it all came grinding to a halt, and Petty's meteoric Hollywood ascent crashed down. Since her '90s heyday, Petty's career had its highs and lows, until a role in an acclaimed Netflix hit provided the comeback this talented actor so richly deserved. This is how it all played out for Lori Petty.