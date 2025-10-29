Sydney Sweeney's Latest Transformation Has The Internet Calling Her A Fox News Anchor

The domino effect created by that American Eagle ad this summer has certainly had an impact on Sydney Sweeney's reputation. The controversy surrounding the ad and the subsequent discovery that Sweeney is a registered Republican affected her fan base. On the flip side, Donald Trump was disturbingly giddy after learning about her Republican status. For better or worse, plenty of people now view Sweeney differently. And this surely colored the response to her new look in a strange video promo for a recent baseball game. It has folks wondering if her next gig is going to be at Fox News.

On October 28, the Toronto Blue Jays played the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series. Fans were expecting to see a great game, but they weren't expecting to see Sweeney. Nevertheless, the "Euphoria" star appeared in the broadcast's intro looking a bit different, sporting a brand new blonde bob and a red, high-neck minidress. On the heels of her newly confirmed Republican identity, something about seeing Sweeney with this sleek and short haircut and a simple dress in a video on behalf of Fox just felt ... too right. On X, (formerly Twitter) one user wondered if she was being styled by Fox News, and we'd been thinking the same thing.