Sydney Sweeney's Latest Transformation Has The Internet Calling Her A Fox News Anchor
The domino effect created by that American Eagle ad this summer has certainly had an impact on Sydney Sweeney's reputation. The controversy surrounding the ad and the subsequent discovery that Sweeney is a registered Republican affected her fan base. On the flip side, Donald Trump was disturbingly giddy after learning about her Republican status. For better or worse, plenty of people now view Sweeney differently. And this surely colored the response to her new look in a strange video promo for a recent baseball game. It has folks wondering if her next gig is going to be at Fox News.
On October 28, the Toronto Blue Jays played the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series. Fans were expecting to see a great game, but they weren't expecting to see Sweeney. Nevertheless, the "Euphoria" star appeared in the broadcast's intro looking a bit different, sporting a brand new blonde bob and a red, high-neck minidress. On the heels of her newly confirmed Republican identity, something about seeing Sweeney with this sleek and short haircut and a simple dress in a video on behalf of Fox just felt ... too right. On X, (formerly Twitter) one user wondered if she was being styled by Fox News, and we'd been thinking the same thing.
Sydney Sweeney's public image has changed
"Laura Ingraham personally styled her," one X user joked about Sydney Sweeney's new look. "Why did they give her the Megyn Kelly?" added another. One commenter said, "Girl seriously looks like she's about to say DEMOCRATS like it's a slur." "Next she'll be coming out in the Nancy Mace raccoon makeup," someone else predicted. Considering the fact that blonde seems to be the default for women anchors on Fox News, Sweeney didn't actually need to make too many tweaks to really look the part.
Sweeney's look was definitely a bit different from how fans are used to seeing her. Still, it's hard to imagine that just any celeb would have received these kinds of comparisons from simply appearing in a side-parted bob and a "Fox & Friends" curvy couch-ready 'fit. So, this response seems like more evidence that Sweeney's public image has been drastically altered in recent months. That said, she appears to be leaning into it, so maybe she thinks it will work out better for her in the end. Our only advice for her is to steer clear of the Mar-A-Lago face trend — no matter how much time she starts spending with people who are all using cosmetic procedures to look the same.