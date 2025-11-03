Unfiltered Photo Of Karoline Leavitt Proves Her Makeup Should Never Be Captured Up Close
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's only natural for a younger politician to want to be taken as seriously as the veterans who have been in the game long before they were born. Karoline Leavitt is clearly one of them because she tries so hard to appear mature despite not even being 30. However, it falls short — the way she wears her makeup doesn't do her any favors and ages her skin. An unfiltered photo of her is living proof that her makeup should never be captured up close.
Leavitt loves to wear layers of thick foundation, which isn't recommended for anyone. Her face is plastered with signs that she's wearing too much foundation, such as a cakey texture and visible fine lines and creases. While it's understandable why she wears heavier makeup, too much can put serious emphasis on texture and creases in high-resolution photos under intense lighting. It's easy for people to think that piling on layers of foundation seems like the perfect way to achieve a flawless complexion, but in reality, wearing too much makeup does the exact opposite. It practically creates a heavy mask-like finish that lets everyone know where every single one of your skin concerns is.
Makeup is supposed to enhance your features, but that all comes down to how you apply it. Leavitt and her makeup team are clearly not doing their research. The heavy-handed makeup often draws people's attention away from the message she's trying to relay. This is a serious shortcoming for someone in politics, where presentation is supposed to carry almost as much weight as policy.
How Karoline Leavitt should be wearing her makeup
When it comes to foundation, you should apply just enough so that you have a good deal of coverage to hide blemishes and imperfections. This is why we think it's crucial for Karoline Leavitt to tone it down a bit and maybe aim for medium coverage. It can hide her skin imperfections while still having her look polished and approachable. Another element she could add to her routine is proper moisturization.
Believe it or not, Leavitt is younger than Kendall Jenner and BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim, a K-Pop idol who always manages to have the perfect makeup look. Despite being in the spotlight much more than Leavitt, they are never seen with cakey makeup. In fact, their skins glow — almost looking luminescent, and while they look polished and mature, anyone would think they're in their 20s. It's that perfect balance of freshness and refinement Leavitt needs, and it doesn't take much, literally.
A lighter hand, better hydration using moisturizing pads like Biodance Collagen Gel Toner Pads, and a finish that enhances natural skin texture would make a stark difference. We'd love for her to try the viral TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation; it could simply be a game-changer for the White House press secretary's makeup routine.