How Far Lauren Sánchez Really Got In School

Before she was Mrs. Bezos, and before she made her living in entrepreneurship and philanthropy, Lauren Sánchez was a prominent broadcast journalist perhaps best known for her time on "Good Day L.A." and "Extra." Of course, you generally don't make it to such a prominent on-camera role without at least some formal training in the field. This begs the question: What exactly is Lauren Sánchez's educational background, and just how far did she actually get in school?

Well, as it turns out, Sánchez is actually quite well-educated. During her formative years, she overcame undiagnosed dyslexia in order to graduate from Del Norte High School in her hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1987. After finishing high school, Sánchez briefly attended the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque before packing up and moving out to the coast, where she began pursuing her communications degree in earnest. She enrolled at El Camino College in Los Angeles before transferring to — and eventually gradating from — the University of Southern California.

Still, school wasn't always easy for her Sánchez. However, it was her time at ECC that was arguably the most pivotal in her educational journey, as it was during that time that she was formally diagnosed with dyslexia. "This book is for my 8-year-old self who really felt dumb," Sánchez said on Good Morning America while promoting her children's book "The Fly That Flew to Space" in 2024. Sánchez recalled that it was an ECC teacher who eventually clocked her problem, telling her, "You are not dumb, you just can't spell." From there, Sánchez got tested, got the help she needed, and "went from a 2.0 student who was barely making it to a 3.8, got into USC and became a journalist."