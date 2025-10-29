What Lauren Sánchez Has Shared About Her Learning Disability

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Long before Lauren Sánchez Bezos met her husband, Jeff Bezos, she was a TV journalist. However, despite her passion for this profession, Sánchez Bezos thought it might be out of reach. When Sánchez Bezos was a child, she had difficulty in school with reading and writing because of undiagnosed dyslexia. Since she wasn't receiving assistance to help her learn, the journalist and children's book author avoided participating in class. Sadly, the lack of a diagnosis impacted Sánchez Bezos' self-esteem. "When you feel dumb, you don't talk," Sánchez Bezos explained to ABC News in September 2024. "It's stressful, you're always living in this, 'I'm not good enough.'"

Fortunately, Sánchez Bezos met a college professor, Lori, who encouraged her to submit a piece for the school's paper. Sánchez Bezos has teared up in multiple interviews when she's told this story, since it completely changed how she thought of herself and her feelings of self-worth. "She's like, 'You're not dumb. You just can't spell.' And she got me tested for dyslexia," Sánchez Bezos informed "Good Morning America" in September 2024. Her grades improved, and she was well on the way to achieving her dream career.

Decades later, when Sánchez Bezos became an author, she and Lori joyfully embraced when Lori came to one of her book signings. "Your belief in me changed my life," Sánchez Bezos remarked in a since-deleted Instagram post (via Daily Mail). "One person can make a world of difference."