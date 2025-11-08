Dolly Parton's Younger Sister Stella May Be Donald Trump's Biggest Hater

There is no shortage of celebrities who can't stand Donald Trump, and Dolly Parton's sister, Stella Parton, is one of them. In fact, her X page features a steady stream of posts denouncing the president. Before Trump and Elon Musk went from BFFs to bitter enemies, many of Stella's tweets centered around the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). On February 21, 2025, she criticized Musk's behavior at a Political Action Conference, where he wielded a chainsaw and touted his plans to cut federal spending.

"The chain saw massacre of the American government was a bit too much for me to absorb this week," Stella penned. "Sorry guys, but this immature behavior by a guy who has us all in a vice ain't working for me! And the current administration and his co conspirators are all a vile bunch of little creatures!" In a subsequent tweet, the songstress accused Trump of profiting off the American people.

Another issue the country singer has been very vocal about is, unsurprisingly, Trump's refusal to release the Epstein files. In an October 6, 2025, tweet, Stella wrote, "Release the Epstein files! Stop the violence in our cities being enacted upon our citizens!" adding, "The hate and violence being committed by Donald Trump and his bottom feeders is unconscionable and they blame the left for the crimes they are committing." It's worth noting that Stella has been an avid advocate of the #MeToo movement and spoke publicly about her disappointment in her sister's lack of advocacy when it comes to women's rights. "I'm ashamed of my sister for keeping her mouth shut," she said during an interview (via The Guardian).