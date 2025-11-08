Dolly Parton's Younger Sister Stella May Be Donald Trump's Biggest Hater
There is no shortage of celebrities who can't stand Donald Trump, and Dolly Parton's sister, Stella Parton, is one of them. In fact, her X page features a steady stream of posts denouncing the president. Before Trump and Elon Musk went from BFFs to bitter enemies, many of Stella's tweets centered around the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). On February 21, 2025, she criticized Musk's behavior at a Political Action Conference, where he wielded a chainsaw and touted his plans to cut federal spending.
"The chain saw massacre of the American government was a bit too much for me to absorb this week," Stella penned. "Sorry guys, but this immature behavior by a guy who has us all in a vice ain't working for me! And the current administration and his co conspirators are all a vile bunch of little creatures!" In a subsequent tweet, the songstress accused Trump of profiting off the American people.
Another issue the country singer has been very vocal about is, unsurprisingly, Trump's refusal to release the Epstein files. In an October 6, 2025, tweet, Stella wrote, "Release the Epstein files! Stop the violence in our cities being enacted upon our citizens!" adding, "The hate and violence being committed by Donald Trump and his bottom feeders is unconscionable and they blame the left for the crimes they are committing." It's worth noting that Stella has been an avid advocate of the #MeToo movement and spoke publicly about her disappointment in her sister's lack of advocacy when it comes to women's rights. "I'm ashamed of my sister for keeping her mouth shut," she said during an interview (via The Guardian).
Dolly Parton is the opposite of Stella when it comes to discussing politics
While Stella Parton's X account might be flooded with criticism for President Donald Trump, one can scour Dolly Parton's social media pages all you want — you won't find anything political there. That's because the singer doesn't engage in politics on social media, but Dolly's silence on Trump might be saying more than words.
The "Jolene" singer has, for instance, declined to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump — twice. Both times, she cited personal emergencies instead of outright rejecting it. "I got offered the freedom award from the Trump administration. I couldn't accept it because my husband was ill. Then they asked me again about it and I wouldn't travel because of Covid," she told Today (via BBC). When former President Joe Biden offered the medal to Dolly, she was hesitant to finally accept it. "Now I feel like if I take it, it'll be doing politics, so I'm not so sure," she told Today. (Spoiler alert: she didn't accept it from Biden either).
Dolly has been adamant about staying out of politics, much to Stella's chagrin. In 2016, the country icon took to Facebook to clarify that she was not endorsing Hillary Clinton for president after an interview she did was misinterpreted as her doing so. "My comment about supporting a woman in the White House was taken out of context. I have not endorsed Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump," Dolly wrote in a Facebook post. "I try not to get political but if I am, I might as well just run myself 'cause I've got the hair for it, it's huge, and they could always use more boobs in the race," she quipped.